After a fascinating start to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 last week, eight more teams resume play this weeks in another batch of first leg matchups.

While heavyweights like Manchester City succeeded and others like Bayern Munich faltered last week, this week's action will see other European giants make meaningful strides in the first leg. Highlighting this week's play is Barcelona's trip to Napoli on Wednesday, which could be one of a few competitive ties. Last season's finalists Inter take on an attack-minded Atletico Madrid, while Arsenal continue their first Champions League season in seven years against high-scoring Porto.

Ahead of another fascinating round of fixtures, here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch

Every minute of Champions League action, including the UEFA Champions League Today pre-game and post-game shows, will stream live on Parmount+. CBS will also carry pre-game coverage and air one match a day during the round of 16, while CBS Sports Network will also show the post-game show.

CBS Sports Golazo Network will also be home to several hours of coverage, including CBS Sports Golazo Matchday, which will begin before the matches and run until the final whistle. Scoreline will handle post-match coverage with two separate shows that evening, while The Champions Club will provide additional updates. CBS Sports Golazo Network will cap off the first day of Champions League round of 16 coverage with another episode of Kickin' It, this time with former Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch as a guest.

Round of 16 TV schedule

All times Eastern

Tuesday, March 5 Time How to watch UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM CBS, Paramount+ *Bayern Munich vs. Lazio 3:00 PM Paramount+ *Real Sociedad vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3:00 PM Paramount+ Multicast Stream 3:00 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Wednesday, March 6 Time How to watch UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 2:00 PM CBS, Paramount+ *Manchester City vs. Copenhagen 3:00 PM Paramount+ *Real Madrid vs. RB Leipzig 3:00 PM Paramount+ Multicast Stream 3:00 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 5:00 PM CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Tuesday, March 12 Time How to watch UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 3:00 PM Paramount+ Barcelona vs. Napoli 4:00 PM Paramount+ Arsenal vs. Porto 4:00 PM Paramount+ Multicast Stream 4:00 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Wednesday, March 13 Time How to watch UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match 3:00 PM Paramount+ Atlético Madrid vs. Inter Milan 4:00 PM Paramount+ Borussia Dortmund vs. PSV 4:00 PM Paramount+ Multicast Stream 4:00 PM Paramount+ UEFA Champions League Today Post-Match 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

*one match on March 5 and March 6 will also air on CBS

Storylines for the round of 16

Out-of-form champions: Wednesday's game between Napoli and Barcelona is a meeting between the Italian and Spanish champions, something that usually suggests a top-tier matchup. Though it might still be competitive, these two giants are far from their best form, adding a fascinating layer of intrigue to this tie.

Italy will mark the latest stop for Xavi in his farewell tour, since he is several weeks removed from announcing his end-of-season departure after a string of poor results. With three months left on the clock and some high-profile matchups on the schedule, Barcelona will aim to avoid closing out Xavi's tenure as manager with a lame-duck session and have so far succeeded. They are unbeaten in the four games since the manager's announcement, but defensive issues persist -- they have conceded five times during that stretch.

As for Napoli, a rollercoaster of a season continues. After hiring Walter Mazzarri in November to steady the ship and achieve some desired results, things have turned sour just three months into his tenure. The Serie A champions have just one win in their last five and sit in ninth place in the league, which could mean every game counts for Mazzarri's job security and that this one matters especially for Napoli to find a silver lining in an up-and-down season.

Arsenal's chance to make a statement: After seven years out of Europe's top club competition, Arsenal quickly re-established themselves as one of the continent's top teams with a first-place finish in Group B. They have been in strong form to start 2024 and are just two points off top spot in the Premier League, but their form forces the question: How high can Arsenal go this season?

They will have a chance to answer the question on Wednesday at Porto, a team that poses an attacking threat but are very much considered the underdogs in this tie. They may have to do so without some impactful players like Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko, but the recent form of Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard should be enough to keep the Gunners in charge on most days. As Arsenal embark on another season full of hope, though, this tie serves as a meaningful opportunity for them to not just prove they are a team on the rise, but one that can earn a spot amongst Europe's elites.