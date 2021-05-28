The Champions League final will see two familiar foes square off yet again as Manchester City and Chelsea meet on May 29 in Porto. While they have never met in a UCL final as this is City's first ever appearance, they have played plenty just this season alone. While they normally just meet two times a season in the Premier League, they have already played three this campaign. In fact, they will end up having played four times in five months by the end of May.

City and Chelsea first battled on January 3 in the Premier League, with their second clash coming in the FA Cup semifinals.

Their third meeting was in the Premier League with Chelsea pulling off the surprising win.

Here's a look back at their meetings this season, with Chelsea having won more.

Jan 3: Man City 3, Chelsea 1 (Premier League)

A Chelsea team that was lacking stability under former manager Frank Lampard were thumped at home by City, 3-1. The victors actually scored three goals by the 34th minute, with Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne finding the back of the net in a dominant performance.

Chelsea managed just two shots on goal the entire game.

Here are the highlights:

April 17: Chelsea 1, Manchester City 0 (FA Cup)

Their last meeting was just a couple weeks ago in the FA Cup semifinals, with that red-hot Chelsea defense holding City scoreless in a 1-0 win to advance to the final. Chelsea are one of the two teams (Manchester United) to hold City without a goal in a game since early December.

Hakim Ziyech fired the Blues home with a 55th-minute strike in a match where City had the best chances, but Chelsea's efficiency stole the show.

The Blues will now play in the FA Cup final against Leicester City on May 15.

May 8: Chelsea 2, Man City 1 (Premier League)

A first-half goal from Raheem Sterling put City in a good spot in the second half, but it what was a fairly even match the Blues came roaring back. First it was Hakim Ziyech who leveled it in the 63rd minute before Marcos Alonso's goal in the second minute of added time gave Chelsea the upset win at the Etihad, delaying the hosts' title celebration.

May 29: Manchester City vs. Chelsea

The UEFA Champions League final live from Estadio do Dragao, which will air on CBS and Paramount+. The biggest game of the year with the ultimate prize on the line.