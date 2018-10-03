Christian Pulisic could be out at least 2-3 weeks with calf injury, expected to miss USMNT friendlies

U.S. soccer star Christian Pulisic suffered a tear in his calf muscle, his club Borussia Dortmund announced on Wednesday. A source close to the player told CBS Sports that the youngster could miss at least 2-3 weeks of action, which would keep him out of the U.S. men's national team's upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Peru on October 11 and 16, respectively.

The club's official website said he has a "muscle fiber tear" and that he will certainly miss the match against Augsburg on Saturday. As for what it means past that officially, we'll have to wait.

U.S. Soccer told CBS Sports that the federation learned about the injury at the same time as the general public, and that there weren't any developments when it comes to whether or not he will be with the team for the upcoming matches. It's worth noting that Pulisic missed the team's last set of friendlies against Brazil and Mexico in September and has not made a national team appearance since May against Bolivia near Philadelphia.

USMNT has end-of-the-year friendlies scheduled against England and Italy in November.