American soccer star Christian Pulisic of Chelsea was injured in the second half of Saturday's FA Cup final against Arsenal and is expected to miss next Saturday's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

The club, citing manager Frank Lampard, said Pulisic's injury is a hamstring strain but will need scanning. Lampard also went as far as saying that he won't be fit for next week's game, meaning the injury could very well end Pulisic's first season at Chelsea.

The winger, who scored five minutes into the game, was taken off early in the second half and was substituted for Pedro.

The 21-year-old American got the start in the game and scored on his first chance in with absolute class. After running into the box, Olivier Giroud provided a cheeky assist that the Pennsylvania native put away with precision and perfect timing. Pulisic got past defenders in front of goal and lifted the ball perfectly over Emiliano Martinez for the opener.

Pulisic made some history with the goal, becoming the first U.S. men's international to score in an FA Cup final.

His injury is a big blow though, as he's been Chelsea's most important player in attack since the restart. Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League tie. Chelsea enters down 3-0 on aggregate and will see its 2019-20 season end if it doesn't advance.