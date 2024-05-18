As the first half of the Liga MX season comes to a close, Club America and Chivas Guadalajara are pitted against each other in the Clausura semifinals which will determine who will face Cruz Azul or Monterrey for the title. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Guadalajara, they have it all to play for in Mexico City. Also facing each other in the knockout stages of the Concacaf Champions Cup, these two rivals have squared off five times this season with Club America winning one of those meetings so far. Drawing two and having Chivas win one, Saturday's match will determine which has the upper hand in the rivalry so far this season.

Here are our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, May 18 | Time : 9:30 p.m.

: Saturday, May 18 | : 9:30 p.m. Location : Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico

: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, Mexico TV: TUDN USA | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

TUDN USA | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Club America -120; Draw +240; Chivas Guadalajara +360

Storylines

Club America: One of the most consistent teams in the league, Club America have only lost twice in league play this season due to only allowing 12 goals. Their plus-18 goal difference has been the best of any team and they're especially strong at home. While Chivas are no strangers to Estadio Azteca, stopping Henry Martin and Alex Zendejas there is quite a task.

Chivas Guadalajara: Despite limiting America's attack in the first leg, Chivas weren't able to take advantage which will see them become underdogs this time around. They'll need to keep their midfield tight to combat America but as Chivas have now gone six consecutive games without allowing a goal, they'll feel confident. The issue is in those six games, Chivas have only scored five goals which isn't good enough.

Prediction

In a low-scoring affair, Chivas won't be able to best America's defense leading to a trip to the final for their rivals. Pick: Club America 1, Chivas Guadalajara 0