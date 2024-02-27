Colombia and Puerto Rico will face off in a crucial 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup matchup on Tuesday on Paramount+. Colombia started off the competition with a convincing 6-0 win against Panama, but were clean-sheeted by Brazil 1-0 on the second matchday. Meanwhile, Puerto Rico rebounded from their own 1-0 loss to Brazil by coming from behind to defeat Panama 2-1 in their second match. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here. Plus, you can stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year with live sports streaming on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Ca. is set for 7 p.m. ET.

How to watch Puerto Rico vs. Colombia

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico date: Tuesday, Feb. 27

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico time: 7 p.m. ET

Colombia vs. Puerto Rico live stream: Paramount+

Concacaf W Gold Cup picks for Puerto Rico vs. Colombia

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Concacaf W Gold Cup picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Colombia vs. Puerto Rico, Sutton is picking Colombia to win 2-0. The expert notes that Colombia maintained 57% of possession and registered 11 shots against Brazil despite not finding the back of the net. This could lead to problems for Puerto Rico, whose defense allowed a whopping 35 shots in their loss so far in the tournament and only outshot Panama 11-10 in their 2-1 win.



Since Colombia scored six goals in their first match, a win or a draw will insure they advance to the knockout round of the W Gold Cup. Puerto Rico can only advance if they win on Tuesday, and Sutton believes their defense will be neglected in the process.

"With Puerto Rico needing a win, Nat Gonzalez's side will likely be pressing forward looking for goals, which will leave the backline vulnerable against a dangerous Colombia attack," Sutton said.

