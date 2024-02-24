The 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup got off to a rip-roaring start with 31 goals scored across the first eight group matches. The front runners are revealing themselves, and with the second round of games in group play underway, the knockout round picture is beginning to take shape. Fans can watch all the Gold Cup action across CBS Sports platforms Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

The tournament is the first-ever iteration of a flagship senior women's competition for the region. There are eight Concacaf teams and four invited Conmebol nations participating in the tournament. The Conmebol guests are the top four Copa America Femenina teams, including 2022 title holders Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and Paraguay.

The United States and Canada received direct byes to the Gold Cup after qualifying for the Olympics while other Concacaf squads claimed their spot during road to Gold Cup qualifiers. Six teams -- Dominican Republic, Haiti, Guyana, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Puerto Rico -- competed in preliminary matches to determine the final three teams.

Three teams have been eliminated from contentions and 12 squads remain with all eyes on the same prize. Which side is best positioned to take the title? Let's take a look at where the national teams landed on our power rankings:

2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Power Rankings

Rank Team Change Analysis 1. United States -- The group is responding to tactics no matter the player rotation. First team to clinch a spot in the knockouts and coach Kilgore has the team playing with fun and fluidity and that's a dangerous combo ahead of the final matchday. 2. Colombia -- The Conmebol guests made a statement on matchday one with their "B Squad" racking up six goals. Manuela Pavi turned heads with her goal scoring and veteran Cataline Usme reminded everyone why she's a leader on the pitch. 3. Canada +1 Head coach Bev Preistman has a new contract and the Canadians are full steam ahead. New tactics have shown the group is capable of making things exciting on the pitch. Hopefully, they keep their play interesting as the competition prgoresses. 4. Brazil -1 Several Brazilians are in preseason form with their NWSL clubs, which showed on matchday one. They'll need to be more clinical if they want to overtake rivals Colombia and win Group B. 5. Mexico -- They had a huge missed opportunity from the penalty spot against Argentina and were forced out of their game plan during physical moments. They turned things around against Dominican Republic and racked up the goals they needed to take a step closer to knockouts. 6. Paraguay +2 We referred to them as Dark Horses in our previous rankings and are living up to the prediction. They showed they don't need possession of the ball to make a statement out of the gate. 7. Argentina -1 Milktoast. Showed they could gather some momentum during stretches of their opening match, and Larroquette provided some dangerous shot attempts, but didn't really generate anything threatening. 8. Costa Rica +1 Streaky play for Las Ticas continues in 2024. Part stagnant and part unlucky not to score, they'll need to be more clinical in front of goal to climb the rankings. 9. Puerto Rico +5 Goalkeeper Sydney Martinez is having the tournament of her life. After a massive performance during the play-in round, she made seven saves against Brazil, and sometimes it does take one player to carry a team through. 10. Dominican Republic +1 They executed their game plan but ran out of gas expending so much energy on defensive coverage. There's still time for them to provide an upset and shake up the rankings. 11. El Salvador +1 Brenda Ceren's hat-trick performance during prelims turned necks toward the squad. She still showed moments of brilliance during a blowout loss, and if they can build off some of that momentum for her they can keep climbing the rankings. 12. Panama -5 Looked to crack under pressure and had zero answers against Colombia. The group showed a bit of regression in form. Let's hope that is just temporary. 13. Haiti -3 Got eliminated during prelims. Turns out that missing some of your best players at a crucial time can work against you, especially if you don't finish your chances. 14. Guyana -1 Gave a respectable effort during their preliminary match but were eliminated by the Dominican Republic in the end. 15. Guatemala – Looked like a group that wasn't prepared and that falls on the coaching staff. Players retaliated instead of regrouping and improving and ultimately were eliminated.

