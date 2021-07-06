After playing to a 1-1 draw against Chile in its group-stage opener of 2021 Copa America, Argentina has rolled over the competition, posting three clean sheets while outscoring its opponents 9-1 over four matches. The club recorded one-third of those goals when it cruised past Ecuador in the quarterfinals on Saturday. Argentina continues its quest for a record-tying 15th championship when it takes on Colombia in the 2021 Copa America semifinals on Tuesday. Ranked eighth in the world, the Argentines captured their 14th title in 1993, leaving them one behind Uruguay for most in tournament history.

Kickoff from Estadio Nacional de Brasilia in Brazil is set for 9 p.m. ET. Argentina is listed as the -125 favorite (risk ($125 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Argentina vs. Colombia odds at William Hill Sportsbook, while Colombia is the +400 underdog. The over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Argentina vs. Colombia spread: Argentina -0.5

Argentina vs. Colombia over-under: 2.5 goals

Argentina vs. Colombia money line: Argentina -125, Colombia +400, Draw +230

ARG: The Argentines are unbeaten in 18 matches (11 wins, seven draws) since losing to Brazil in the 2019 Copa America semifinals

COL: The Colombians have won just one of their last six games across all competitions

Why you should back Argentina

Rarely would it be a bad idea to back a team with Lionel Messi on its roster, and it certainly wouldn't be a bad idea to get behind Argentina on Tuesday. The 34-year-old superstar has lived up to expectations in this tournament, as he leads all players with four goals and four assists in five matches. Messi was especially dangerous in his last two contests, scoring two goals and setting up another in Argentina's 4-1 group-stage win over Bolivia before registering a tally and two assists against Ecuador.

Messi's goal in the quarterfinal match was his 76th while representing Argentina, putting him within one of tying Brazilian legend Pele for the South American record. Messi isn't the only player in Argentina's lineup to which Colombia will need to pay attention. Alejandro Gomez and Lautaro Martinez also are scoring threats, as they are among of group of nine players tied for third in the tournament with two goals apiece.

Why you should back Colombia

Colombia has not scored very often in the tournament, but it also hasn't allowed many goals. The Colombians have converted in only three of their five matches, netting one goal each time, but have given up a total of four goals thus far. They've posted three clean sheets -- including one in Saturday's quarterfinal victory over Uruguay, which was decided on penalty kicks.

One of Colombia's goals in the competition was recorded by Luis Diaz, who produced six for FC Porto this past season. Colombia's other goals were scored by Edwin Cardona and Miguel Borja, who has registered 14 goals in 23 matches over two seasons at Colombia's Atletico Junior. The 28-year-old Borja also came through in the quarterfinals against Uruguay, sealing the victory by converting Colombia's fourth penalty kick.

