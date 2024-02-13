The 2024 UEFA Champions League Round of 16 will begin on Tuesday when FC Copenhagen hosts Manchester City and you can stream all the action live on Paramount+. Last year's Danish champions earned their way into the Champions League through qualifying and managed to advance despite playing in a group that included European powers like Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Galatasaray. However, they'll face a stiff test, drawing reigning UCL winners Man City, who are also two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand as they chase their sixth Premier League title in seven years. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and get full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff for the first leg of this two-leg fixture from Parken in Copenhagen is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Copenhagen vs. Man City odds list Manchester City as -470 favorites (risk $470 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Copenhagen listed as +1300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +550 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Copenhagen vs. Man City

Copenhagen vs. Man City date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Copenhagen vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

Copenhagen vs. Man City time: 3 p.m. ET

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Man City vs. Copenhagen

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit to $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

For Man City vs. Copenhagen, Eimer is backing Manchester City on the first-half money line for a -140 payout. FC Copenhagen have been one of the darlings of the competition but the cinderella run likely ends here against last year's champions, who also won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Erling Haaland just ended his longest goal-scoring drought since joining Manchester City with a brace against Everton over the weekend. He's scored 21 goals across all competitions this year and now has 17 goals over 16 matches in the Champions League since joining the Blues. Meanwhile, Julian Alvarez has 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions this year.

"I expect Manchester City to route Copenhagen early, then park the bus and rest key players," Eimer told SportsLine. "City will probably have 80% possession, as the gap in quality between the two clubs is just too much. Especially with City knowing they get to take the second leg back at home." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

