Costa Rica and El Salvador both seek their first win of the competition when they meet for a Group C match in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on Friday. Both teams dropped 2-1 decisions in their openers on Monday, with Costa Rica falling to Panama and El Salvador losing against Martinique. The Costa Ricans' best finish in the Gold Cup was runner-up in 2022, while the Salvadorans made their sixth quarterfinal appearance two years ago.

Kickoff at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The Costa Ricans are the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Costa Rica vs. El Salvador odds, while the Salvadorans are +235 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any El Salvador vs. Costa Rica picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green has to say.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) the Europa League (+1.60) and he's off to a 3-1 start at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Now, Green has broken down Costa Rica vs. El Salvador from every angle and just revealed his picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for El Salvador vs. Costa Rica:

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador money line: Costa Rica +120, El Salvador +235, Draw +210

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador over/under: 2.5 goals

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador spread: Costa Rica -0.5 (+115)

CR: The Costa Ricans have gone eight matches across all competitions without a first-half goal

ES: The Salvadorans have been outscored 11-2 in five overall games in 2023

Costa Rica vs. El Salvador picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why you should back Costa Rica

The Costa Ricans are looking to break out of a funk during which they have lost four consecutive matches across all competitions. The club's recent history in the Gold Cup suggests it will reverse its fortunes as it has recorded at least two group-stage victories in each of the last three editions of the tournament and reached the knockout stage in 12 straight. Costa Rica have dominated El Salvador of late as they are unbeaten in 10 consecutive meetings dating back to 2009.

Aaron Suarez finally broke through in Costa Rica's opener against Panama, converting in the 91st minute to keep the team from being shut out. The 21-year-old midfielder did not score in his first five contests with the national team, including three during 2022 World Cup Qualifying. Forward Joel Campbell notched an assist on Suarez's tally after netting one of his own in an international friendly against Ecuador six days earlier. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back El Salvador

The Salvadorans are seeking their first victory in more than a year, as they have six losses and three draws since defeating Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League on June 4, 2022. The bright side is that the team has scored a goal in back-to-back contests after being shut out four straight times. Defender Bryan Tamacas made sure El Salvador would not be blanked in their Gold Cup opener as he converted in the 95th minute against Martinique.

That goal was the first with the national team for the 28-year-old Tamacas since March 2019, when he tallied versus Guatemala in a friendly match. Fellow defender Alex Roldan ended El Salvador's four-game drought when he scored in the 87th minute of the team's 1-1 draw with South Korea in a friendly on June 20. The 26-year-old has notched three assists in 16 matches for Seattle of Major League Soccer this season, his sixth with the club. See which team to pick here.

How to make picks for Costa Rica vs. El Salvador

Green has broken down the Concacaf Gold Cup Group C match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one that pays plus money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Concacaf Gold Cup picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Costa Rica vs. El Salvador on Friday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in El Salvador vs. Costa Rica have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is off to a 3-1 start on his Gold Cup picks, and find out.