Al-Nassr will be without their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo for one match as the Portuguese superstar was suspended by the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation for an obscene gesture. During Al-Nassr's victory over Al-Shabab Sunday, Ronaldo gestured toward the opposition supporters after chants of "Messi" rang out through the stadium. Due to the nature of Ronaldo's gestures simulating obscene motions, it was reason enough for the committee to hand down a suspension.

Ronaldo was also forced to pay two fines, one of 10,000 Saudi riyals to the Saudi Football Federation and another of 20,000 riyals to Al-Shabab. The suspension will see Ronaldo miss Al-Nassr's next match Thursday against Al-Hazm.

Leading the Saudi Pro League in scoring with 22 goals, not having Ronaldo will be a big miss for Al-Nassr but considering that their next match is against the team at the bottom of the league, it's a match that they should be able to push through without him.

As this is another incident for Ronaldo following him rubbing Al-Hilal gear on his crotch following a 2-0 defeat in early February frustration about the team's performance could be beginning to set in. Despite Ronaldo's scoring, Al-Nassr are still seven points behind Al-Hilal for the league lead with only 13 games remaining in the season.