DeAndre Yedlin says he has had no indication from Newcastle as to whether he is free to pursue a move away from the club before his contract expires at the end of the season.

The American international had been made available for transfer before the start of the campaign and seemed set for a fringe role after missing the matchday squad in eight of Newcastle's first 10 games of the season. However Yedlin has established himself as a regular starter under Steve Bruce in recent weeks, starting five of the Magpies' last six Premier League matches.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce praised Yedlin earlier this month for "grasping the opportunity" presented to him after an injury to Javi Manquillo but that has so far not resulted in talks opening over an extension to his contract.

With Belgian side Club Brugge and Turkish giants Besiktas, and Trabzonspor and Bundesliga sides Werder Bremen, Augsburg and Mainz among those who are eyeing a move for the 27-year-old, Yedlin wants clarity from the Newcastle hierarchy that has so far not been offered.

"One of the things that people think is you just go out and play and that's our life but there's a lot more to balance whether it be on the field or off the field," he told CBS Sports HQ. "Obviously with my situation currently I have six months left on my contract.

"It has been a bit frustrating because me and my agent have had no communication with Newcastle at all about what their plans are for me, if I can go or if they want me to stay. It has been kind of a tough time and obviously I want to keep my head on football and just play my game but there are distractions like that that unfortunately make it a bit tough."

Yedlin, a two-time MLS All Star and U.S. Soccer Young Athlete of the Year in 2014, has made 125 appearances for Newcastle since joining them in the summer of 2016. In recent weeks he has found an impressive vein of form and stood out for his defensive work in the recent goalless draw with Liverpool.

Bruce initially indicated at the start of this season that Yedlin would be free to move on and competition for a right-back berth in the Newcastle side remains fierce with Emil Krafth having taken the starting spot for Monday's 3-0 defeat away to Arsenal.

Yedlin was keen to insist that any issues with Newcastle were not due to Bruce, who has come under pressure with the Magpies having gone 0-2-5 in the Premier League since back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion.

Yedlin said: "With me the manager is nothing but great. He had his opinion in the summer. I was looking at leaving in the summer but ultimately ended up staying and was obviously out of the team for quite some time and had my opportunity to go.

"I did well and am fortunate for the opportunity, it's just the fact that there has really been no clarity about what their thoughts going forward are. I understand there's a business side to it but also it's a person's life you're dealing with.

"There's no issues with the manager at all. He has been fantastic and I'm fortunate he has given me another opportunity to go out and showcase myself.

"At this moment [I want] just some clarity over whether Newcastle want me to stay or whether I can go. Whatever it is it's something that needs to be talked about pretty quickly because there's six months left on my contract. If I am going to leave Newcastle there's steps I need to take in terms of talking to other teams and things like that. There's been no clarity. My agent has reached out to people at Newcastle and they've responded back saying 'yes we'll call you' and there's no calls back. That has been quite frustrating."