Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund clash in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday on Paramount+. The visiting Dortmund side recently had an impressive 2-0 win over Bayern Munich, but they enter Wednesday's match on the heels of an embarrassing 1-0 loss to Stuttgart. Meanwhile, Atletico are unbeaten in three of their last five La Liga matches and will look to capitalize on having home-field advantage. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and get full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund odds list Atletico as -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Dortmund listed as +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund date: Wednesday, April 10

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund time: 3 p.m. ET

Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund live stream: Paramount+

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

UEFA Champions League picks for Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's Men's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 86-59-5 in the Premier League for a $3,463 profit to $100 bettors. Anyone following him is way up.

For Atletico Madrid vs. Dortmund, Eimer is picking Atletico to go over 1.5 team total goals for a -105 payout. The Spanish side has only lost one match at home this season and has scored 34 goals while only conceding 16 through 15 matches at Cívitas Metropolitano. Their offense gets a boost from attacking duo Antoine Greizmann and Alvaro Morata, who have combined for 25 goals and seven assists during this campaign.



Dortmund doesn't play as well on the road as they do at home, and they have shown recently that they lack consistency. As such, the expert expects the German side to push for a tight game before heading home for the reverse fixture.

"Dortmund still have tremendous attacking talent, but I don't know if we'll see that in full effect and I expect them to do their best to keep things close," Eimer told SportsLine. "Even if they lose by one goal in the first leg, that wouldn't be the worst result for a club who will look to dominate in the second leg." Stream the game here.

