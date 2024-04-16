Facing a 2-1 deficit on aggregate, Borussia Dortmund will host Atletico Madrid for the second leg of its Champions League quarterfinal this Tuesday on Paramount+. In the first leg, Atletico got goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino, but Dortmund was able to peel back a goal thanks to an 81st-minute scoring effort by Sebastien Haller. Now, they'll look to complete the comeback, while Atletico Madrid could park the bus to preserve their spot in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid odds list Dortmund as the +125 favorites (risk $100 to win $125) on the 90-minute money line, with Atletico Madrid as the +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid

Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid date: Tuesday, April 16

Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid time: 3 p.m. ET

Champions League picks for Atletico Madrid vs. Dortmund

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid, Sutton is picking Over 9.5 corners for the game. Dortmund dominated possession (66%) in the first leg but it was Madrid that created more chances, taking 14 shots and putting nine on net while Dortmund took 12 shots and only got four on target.

The two teams also combined to take 16 corner kicks in that matchup, with each team taking eight each. With Atletico Madrid likely packing the box to protect their lead and Dortmund needing to take plenty of risks to get back into the game, expect to see a lot of set pieces once again on Tuesday.

