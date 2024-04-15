Borussia Dortmund attempt to advance to the semifinals for the first time in more than a decade when they host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their 2023-24 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie on Tuesday. Dortmund have failed to get past the quarterfinals since 2012-13, when they lost to Bayern Munich in the final. Atletico Madrid, who last reached the semis in 2016-17, posted a 2-1 victory against Dortmund at home in the first leg last Wednesday.

Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid money line: Dortmund +125, Atletico Madrid +200, Draw +260

Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Dortmund vs. Atletico Madrid spread: Dortmund -0.5 (+115)

BD: Der BVB are 5-4-1 in their last 10 home matches against Spanish clubs

AM: Los Colchoneros have lost eight of their last nine road meetings with Bundesliga teams

Why you should back Borussia Dortmund

Der BVB have scored only 11 goals over their nine Champions League matches, but they've received contributions from nine different players. Midfielder Marco Reus and winger Karim Adeyemi are the only members of the club that have multiple goals, as they both have converted twice while also notching an assist. The 34-year-old Reus scored his second goal in Dortmund's 2-0 triumph over PSV Eindhoven in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie.

Striker Sebastien Haller got on the scoresheet in the first leg against Atletico Madrid, converting in the 81st minute. Marcel Sabitzer has been Dortmund's top set-up man as he leads the team with three assists in the Champions League. The 30-year-old Austrian midfielder has yet to convert in the competition but produced both goals in the team's 2-1 triumph over Borussia Monchengladbach in Bundesliga play on Saturday. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Atletico Madrid

Los Colchoneros were one of the top offensive teams during the group stage of the competitio, as they recorded 17 goals - one fewer than Manchester City. Atletico have netted at least two goals in seven of their last eight Champions League matches and given up fewer than two goals in six straight contests. French forward Antoine Griezmann is tied for second in the UCL with six goals, converting in five of his nine outings, and notched his first assist in the team's victory against Dortmund.

The 33-year-old Griezmann is among the top goal-scorers in La Liga this season, as he is tied for seventh with 13 goals. He is one behind Alvaro Morata, who leads Los Colchoneros and shares fifth place in league play with 14 goals. The 31-year-old striker is one away from matching the career high he set in 2016-17 while with Real Madrid. See which team to pick here.

