It's a top-five showdown in the German Bundesliga on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund host RB Leipzig at Signal Iduna Park. Leipzig (8-2-3) enter Matchweek 14 fourth in the Bundesliga table, nine points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen, after beating Heidenheim 2-1 last Saturday. Dortmund (7-4-2) drew with Leverkusen 1-1 last Sunday but sit in fifth, one point behind the Red Bulls. The hosts also played in a German Cup match Wednesday, losing 2-0 to Stuttgart.

Saturday's kickoff in Dortmund, Germany is set for 12:30 p.m. ET. RB Leipzig are slight +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) on the money line in the latest Dortmund vs. Leipzig odds. Dortmund are +155 underdogs, a draw is priced at +280 and the over/under for total match goals is 3.5.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and grew up with soccer in his blood. He played competitively through high school and has been following the game closely since the 1970's heyday of the North American Soccer League.

Since the 2022 World Cup, Holliman is 121-118-1 on his soccer picks and has been profitable across multiple leagues, including the UEFA Champions League and German Bundesliga. He is 25-15 (+617) on UCL predictions over that span.

Now, Holliman has broken down Dortmund vs. Leipzig. Here are the Bundesliga odds for RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund:

Dortmund vs. Leipzig spread: Dortmund -0.5 (+140)

Dortmund vs. Leipzig over/under: 3.5 goals

Dortmund vs. Leipzig money line: Dortmund +155, Leipzig +145, Draw +280

DOR: Have won four of their past five Bundesliga home matches.

LEI: Have lost four of their past five road games in all competitions.

Why you should back Dortmund

Five of Dortmund's seven victories this season have come at home. Der BVB lost Wednesday, but most of their stars started on the bench, and the draw at Leverkusen was an impressive result. Defender Julian Ryerson scored in the fifth minute, and Dortmund held the lead until the 79th minute and snapped the league leaders' eight-match win streak. Niclas Fullkrug, Julian Brandt and Donyell Malen, who each have four league goals, all spent a chunk of Wednesday's game on the bench to get some rest.

Fullkrug and Brandt have combined for nine assists, and Ryerson and Marco Reus have three goals apiece. Reus had one of the goals as the Black and Yellows beat Leipzig 2-1 in the most recent meeting at Signal Iduna. They have Champions League victories against AC Milan and Newcastle over the past month, so they can compete with the best. Borussia Dortmund lead the Bundesliga in tackles won (153), and goalkeeper Gregor Koble has the league's best save percentage at 77.8.

Why you should back Leipzig

The visitors are the statistically better team, but their issues on the road have them priced as underdogs. The Red Bulls have scored five more goals and allowed seven fewer in the 13 matches. They have won four of the past five overall meetings, and they outshot Dortmund 17-8 (6-3 on net) in the road loss in March. Leipzig took a 2-0 home victory in a German Cup quarterfinal match one month later. They had a 20-3 shot advantage in that one, putting 11 on target and allowing one from Dortmund.

The time off after the victory against Heidenheim last weekend should make a difference, as most of der BVB's stars had to come on as the cup match progressed. Lois Openda scored on a penalty against Heidenheim, giving him 10 league goals, third-most in the Bundesliga. Seven other Leipzig players have at least two goals, and Xavi Simmons has four and is the league's assists leader with seven. Leipzig have allowed 131 shots, and the 38 allowed on target is second-fewest in the league.

Holliman has taken an in-depth look at the RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund showdown from every angle. He is taking Over 3.5 Goals(-130).

