El Clasico history: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona past scores, results, winners, last meeting and highlights
Here's everything to know about El Clasico going into their second meeting of the 2019-20 season
Arguably the greatest rivalry in world soccer, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in El Clasico is nearly back. On Sunday, the two will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu in their second meeting of the 2019-20 season. Their first meeting was a 0-0 draw on Dec. 18 after it was postponed from October. Real Madrid will be without star Eden Hazard after an ankle injury for the second meeting, and he also missed the first meeting due to injury.
The match is set for 3 p.m. ET
But before the match begins, refresh yourself on the statistical history of the match:
Overall matches
Total competitive matches: 243
Friendlies: 33
Total meetings: 276
Barcelona wins: 115
Real Madrid wins: 99
Draws: 62
La Liga history
Matches: 179
Real Madrid wins: 72
Barcelona: 72
Draws: 35
Most appearances
Entering this season, the late Manolo Sanchis, who played for Real Madrid from 1965-1971, fellow club legend Francisco Gento and current captain Sergio Ramos had all played in El Clasico 42 times. Barca legend Xavi has also played 42 times in this match.
But Ramos played in the first match in December to move to 43 appearances, moving him into first all time.
Top scorer
It's Lionel Messi of Barcelona with 26 goals, eight more than Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 18 goals.
Most assists
Messi again. The Argentine has 14 assists in El Clasico.
Largest victory
Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey back on June 19, 1943 by a score of 11-1, the most lopsided victory in the matchup's history.
Last winner
On March 2, 2019, Barca won 1-0 in a league game at Real Madrid thanks to a goal from Ivan Rakitic.
Fights, heated moments and more
Now, we just have to wait for another memorable moment in their second meeting of the season.
