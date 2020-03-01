El Clasico history: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona past scores, results, winners, last meeting and highlights

Arguably the greatest rivalry in world soccer, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid in El Clasico is nearly back. On Sunday, the two will meet at the Santiago Bernabeu in their second meeting of the 2019-20 season. Their first meeting was a 0-0 draw on Dec. 18 after it was postponed from October. Real Madrid will be without star Eden Hazard after an ankle injury for the second meeting, and he also missed the first meeting due to injury.

The match is set for 3 p.m. ET and you can watch it live on fuboTV (Try for free) in English or Spanish.

But before the match begins, refresh yourself on the statistical history of the match:

Overall matches

Total competitive matches: 243

Friendlies: 33

Total meetings: 276

Barcelona wins: 115

Real Madrid wins: 99

Draws: 62

La Liga history

Matches: 179

Real Madrid wins: 72

Barcelona: 72

Draws: 35

Most appearances

Entering this season, the late Manolo Sanchis, who played for Real Madrid from 1965-1971, fellow club legend Francisco Gento and current captain Sergio Ramos had all played in El Clasico 42 times. Barca legend Xavi has also played 42 times in this match.

But Ramos played in the first match in December to move to 43 appearances, moving him into first all time.

Top scorer

It's Lionel Messi of Barcelona with 26 goals, eight more than Real Madrid legend Alfredo Di Stefano. Cristiano Ronaldo is third with 18 goals.

Most assists

Messi again. The Argentine has 14 assists in El Clasico.

Largest victory

Real Madrid beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey back on June 19, 1943 by a score of 11-1, the most lopsided victory in the matchup's history.

Last winner

On March 2, 2019, Barca won 1-0 in a league game at Real Madrid thanks to a goal from Ivan Rakitic.

Fights, heated moments and more

Now, we just have to wait for another memorable moment in their second meeting of the season.