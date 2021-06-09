One year later than originally planned, Euro 2020 will get underway this Friday when Italy and Turkey clash at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Although not hot favorites, the Italians have a good chance of going all the way as their rebirth continues under Roberto Mancini while this Turkish side are one of several intriguing dark horses.

Beyond the two teams that kick the tournament off, we are here to look at the early favorites, with defending champions Portugal and world titleholders France arguably the two most fancied sides, along with England and their young attacking corps.

Germany and Spain are the most decorated sides in Euro history with three titles each and although neither rank as strong favorites here, the Portuguese and French will be up against the Germans in a strong Group F.

We look at the five early favorites to go all the way this summer. All odds courtesy of William Hill sportsbook

1. Italy (+800)

The Azzurri are improving all the time under Mancini's leadership and based at home for the entirety of their Group A campaign, they will feel confident that they can finish above Turkey, Switzerland, and Wales.

The Turks are solid under Senol Gunes and look likely to be the main threat for the Italians with talisman Burak Yilmaz fresh from unexpected Ligue 1 title success with Lille OSC, but the Swiss have some talented players, and the Welsh enjoyed their last Euro outing.

Route to the title

Should Italy top Group A, they will face the runners-up from Group B with the Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, and North Macedonia with the Dutch expected to finish first there.

Assuming they do, the Austrians or Ukrainians would be good bets to finish second, but do not rule out Goran Pandev and his compatriots.

If Italy finish second, then they will face the runner-up from Group with Belgium, Denmark, Russia, and Finland.

The only way they can play in Rome again after the group stage would involve finishing third and that would open them up to a tougher draw against possible opponents from Group F

Unanswered question

Marco Verratti's presence in the squad is a big boost, but the question is how fit he will be after another injury-hit finish to the season with Paris Saint-Germain.

If Mancini can keep the pint-sized schemer fit and healthy, then Italy will be a different beast to the team they are without him.

Star man

While Verratti is vital for the Azzurri, Ciro Immobile is the most recognized source of goals and the SS Lazio man will need to be sharp in front of goal.

Andrea Belotti is the only other attacking in double figures at international level in this squad and both will be expected to take the chances that come their way.

2. Belgium (+600)

Currently the top-ranked nation in the world, Roberto Martinez's men are expected to navigate Group B in straightforward fashion against the likes of Denmark, Russia, and Finland.

Thierry Henry is back in the fold as part of the staff and together, they will be aiming produce a similar showing to their deep run at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Route to the title

Favorites to top their Group B, Belgium could come up against trickier opposition from Group A, D, E or F in the knockout phase with F a particular danger with it very likely to be one of France, Portugal, or Germany.

If the Belgians were to finish second, then that would give them the runner-up from Italy's group with Turkey, Wales and Switzerland all teams that Martinez's side would feel confident of advancing past.

Assuming Spain top Group E, Belgium could come up against their boss' home nation if they were to finish an unlikely third in Group B.

Unanswered question

Eden Hazard is not the force that he was back in 2018 in Russia and with Kevin De Bruyne's availability from the off and some ageing legs in the defense, the real question for Belgium is whether they missed their best chance for international silverware at the last World Cup.

Star man

With Hazard in the squad and still captain, they have their recognized talisman with them for the tournament. However, based on 2020-21 form, De Bruyne and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku are actually Belgium's most valuable figures.

3. England (+500)

Boasting arguably the most firepower that England have seen in a long time, Gareth Southgate will attempt to lead the Three Lions to success on what may well turn out to be largely home soil.

The English enjoyed a deep run in 2018 before they lost out to Group D opponents Croatia in the semifinals and the expectation will be similar, or better, here.

Route to the title

If, as expected, England win Group D, then their potential route to the final will only feature one game away from Wembley Stadium -- a trip to Rome.

However, top spot in Group D will almost certainly mean facing one of France, Portugal and Germany.

Second would see the English pair with the Group E runners-up with Spain favorites to win that group and third could land the team in first.

Unanswered question

While England boast plenty in attack, there are questions over the defense and midfield, as well as a feeling that this group might not yet have enough collective experience.

With Croatia, Scotland and the Czech Republic for company, there is no margin for error.

Star man

Spoiled for choice, Southgate can go with any number of gifted attacking players.

However, the man many people are talking about at present is Jack Grealish of Aston Villa after he managed to recover from injury to take a squad role.

Seen as something of a Paul Gascoigne-esque figure, Grealish could emulate Gazza by starring at the Euros and inspiring his country to a deep run.

4. France (+450)

The defending world champions, France are looking to replicate their 1998 and 2000 successes with the 2018 and 2020 titles to become continental and global titleholders at the same time.

With Karim Benzema back in the fold too, despite picking up a knock against Bulgaria, Les Bleus are arguably the strongest squad on paper and a nation that nobody wants to come up against

Route to the title

If they can successful navigate a tricky group with the likes of Portugal, Germany and Hungary, then France will be expected to make light work of their route to the final with third place from Group A, B or C, if they finish top.

Second, and it would be the winner of Group D -- potentially England -- with an unthinkable third place meaning the winner of Group C.

Unanswered question

Can France shake off their post-2018 complacency, can Didier Deschamps successfully reintegrate Karim Benzema and can N'Golo Kante stay fit? Tick those three boxes and Les Bleus will surely win the whole thing.

Star man

Despite the presence of Benzema, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba, few players make this France side click like Antoine Griezmann and his friendly performances in the build-up suggest that he could be primed for another big summer.

5. Portugal

The current holders after their 2016 success in France, the Portuguese are looking good for another deep run.

Much in Group F will depend on Portugal's meeting with France and Germany, but trips to Budapest will not be straightforward either.

Route to the title

Like France, third place from Group A, B, or C awaits if they win the group while second brings with it the winner of Group D and third might mean the winner of Group C.

Unanswered question

What sort of form will Cristiano Ronaldo be in? After a disappointing season with Juventus, the superstar should be motivated to atone for a lack of silverware at club level. If he is, then Portugal could be bound for the final.

Star man

Ronaldo will be back up by the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva, but Ruben Dias' defensive performances will be equally as important.

Honorable mentions: Germany, Spain, Netherlands

While Germany (+800), Spain (+800) and the Netherlands (+1400) do not feature in our favorites, there is still recognition that they could go far. However, Joachim Low and Frank De Boer's impact as coaches is questionable at this point while the Spanish will be without any Real Madrid players, but with recently acquired Aymeric Laporte after he switched from France.