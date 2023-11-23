Wales will face off against Finland in the playoffs for Euro 2024 while Israel have been drawn against Iceland and Ukraine away to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The remaining three of the 24 spots at next summer's tournament are awarded based on performances in the UEFA Nations League with four teams split into three separate paths from which one team will book their place in Germany next summer. Poland face off against Estonia in Path A, a tie that had already been confirmed before the draw. The winner of that tie will have to travel to Cardiff or Helsinki for the final on March 26.

Ukraine, who fell just short against Italy in the battle for second place in Group C, will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Path B. Israel, bidding to reach the Euros for the first time, will face Iceland, the surprise package of Euro 2016. Three of the last five meetings between those two teams ended 2-2, including both meetings in the Nations League.

Path C had already been established prior to Thursday's draw with Georgia, who will have to do without superstar forward Kvicha Kvarastkhelia due to suspension, and Luxembourg facing off as they both battle to make a major tournament for the first time in their histories. Kazakhstan would also be a debutant at the European Championships but they will have to win away to 2004 champions Greece if they are to advance to the final.

All semi-finals are to take place on March 21 with the playoff finals taking place five days later.

Draw in full

Path A

Poland vs. Estonia

Wales vs. Finland

Final: Wales or Finland vs. Poland or Estonia

Path B

Israel vs. Iceland

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Ukraine

Final: Bosnia and Herzegovina or Ukraine vs. Israel or Iceland

Path C

Georgia vs. Luxembourg

Greece vs. Kazakhstan

Final: Georgia or Luxembourg vs. Greece or Kazakhstan