Matchday 4 of Europa League play has seen the teams heading to the round of 32 from Group B decided as Fenerbache's 2-1 victory over AEK Larnaka and Rennes' defeating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 putting both victors through. Arsenal also took control of Group A despite only playing three games so far with a 1-0 victory over Bodo/Glimt. Freiburg and Real Sociedad booked their spots in the knockout stages while Manchester United left it late as a goal from Scott McTominay secured a surprisingly close 1-0 victory over Omonia. Also, with a draw against Roma, Real Betis did just enough to qualify for knockouts while Jose Mourinho's side will worry as Ludogorets won 2-0 over HJK, seeing the Italian side stay in third place.

It was quite a day of action that saw five red cards handed out, but the tournament is getting to the business end with only two matchdays remaining. Let's take a look at what went down.

Europa League scores

AEK Larnaca 1, Fenerbahce 2

Betis 1, Roma 1

Bodo/Glimt 0, Arsenal 1

Dynamo Kyiv 0, Rennes 1

Feyenoord 2, Midtjylland 2

Nantes 0, Freiburg 4

Qarabag 0, Olympiacos 0

Royale Union SG 3, Braga 3

Ferencvaros 2, Red Star 1

Lazio 2, Sturm Graz 2

Ludogorets 2, HJK 0

Manchester United 1, Omonia 0

PSV 5, Zurich 0

Real Sociedad 3, Sheriff 0

Trabzonspor 4, Monaco 0

Union Berlin 1, Malmo 0

The Manchester late show

While Erik ten Hag needs to figure out how to turn Manchester United's shots into goals, they were able to pick up all three points thanks to McTominay's winning goal. Omonia's keeper Francis Uzoho was excellent making 12 saves but it's the shot that he didn't stop that mattered the most in added time.

Ten Hag can be proud that his United side only allowed three shots as their defense has struggled at times during the season but it wasn't a match that boded well for Cristiano Ronaldo getting more time in the Premier League on the back of his 700th club goal. Ronaldo took seven shots but only two tested the Nigerian keeper Uzoho. With Marcus Rashford more effective through the middle of the pitch, if a winger can step up, Ronaldo could be in line for more time on the bench.

United finished with 34 total shots.

It's a training ground move in Turkey

Monaco had a day to forget losing 4-0 to Trabzonspor but letting this free kick from Enis Bardhi into the net has to be quite frustrating. It likely won't hurt Monaco too badly as they're still on six points which is level with Trabzonspor, but they can't afford to drop more points in a tight group H.

Unbeatable Arsenal

It wasn't the smoothest performance from Mikel Arteta's side but an away trip to Bodo/Glimt is a tougher draw than the Norwegian side are given credit for. Arsenal were able to open the scoring early via Bukayo Saka and hold on during the remainder of the match to move to a perfect nine points from three matches. Arteta has been able to rotate his team in Europa League play while still getting results, which is one of the things helping Arsenal thrive in the Premier League where they sit atop the table. Arsenal are quickly becoming Premier League title contenders and they should be considered front-runners for the Europa League title as well.

A Vitinha hat trick wasn't enough for Braga

When a team goes up 3-1 by halftime, they expect to win the match but for Braga, it was a day of disappointment. Vitinha scored a hat trick in the first half against Royale Union SG but the Belgian side stormed back to draw the match at 3-3. It was quite a collapse but it was another Nigerian who shined for Royal Union SG. Victor Boniface was able to score a brace, ending a three-match scoreless run for the club. The former Bodo/Glimt forward could use this performance as one to kick on from.

Worry for Roma

Mourinho is already playing mind games with teams coming to Europa League when his team will need help to qualify for the round of 32.

"The failed sharks of the Champions League are going to arrive in the Europa League," Mourinho said. "They shouldn't come but it is the reality. It's going to be fun. The failures of the Champions League."

The eight teams who finish third in the UCL group stage enter the UCL round of 32, and Mourinho is bracing himself, though he has to worry more about getting his team through.

Roma's 1-1 draw with Real Betis saw the Spanish side qualify for the knockout rounds of the tournament but Ludogorets' victory over HJK puts Roma into third place in Group C. If Ludogorets win on Matchday 5, it could all come down to the final day of matches where Ludogorets will only need a draw against the Italian side to advance. Mourinho was able to lead Roma to European glory in the Conference League last season but could the magic be running out for the special one?