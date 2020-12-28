Everton's Premier League encounter with Manchester City at Goodison Park has been postponed after new positive COVID-19 cases emerged in the travelling party.

City announced that Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker and two members of staff had tested positive on Christmas Day ahead of their 2-0 Boxing Day home win over Newcastle United.

However, City added in a further announcement on Monday that "a number" of positive cases emerged in the latest round of testing in addition to the four already confirmed.

"With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond," read a City statement. "Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture.

"All positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. The first team training ground at City Football Academy will close for an indeterminate period, with the squad and associated bubble undergoing testing before any decision is made for training to resume."

City already had a game in hand over Everton with their Premier League clash with Aston Villa postponed from earlier this season and Villa themselves also have a second game in hand because of Newcastle United's recent outbreak.

Everton stated that a "Premier League board meeting" on Monday afternoon decided the fate of their clash with City.

The club added in their statement, "Supporters who were successful in getting match tickets through the Club's ballot for the fixture are advised not to travel to the stadium," Everton added in their official statement. "An alternative date and kick off time has yet to be decided but will be confirmed on evertonfc.com as soon as possible."