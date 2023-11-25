Manchester United and Everton return from an international break and resume Premier League play when the teams collide in a Matchweek 13 game on Sunday at Goodison Park in Liverpool. The Red Devils enter the week in sixth place in the EPL table with 21 points, seven behind top-of-the-table Man City. Prior to the break, they had won back-to-back league matches. Meanwhile Everton sit in 19th in the table with four points after being hit with a massive 10-point penalty for a breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules for the 2021-22 season.



Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET. The Red Devils are the slight +145 favorites (risk $100 to win $145) in the latest Everton vs. Manchester United odds, with the Toffees the +175 underdogs. A draw is priced at +250. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Manchester United vs. Everton picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 230-204-11 for a profit of $3,740 for $100 bettors. That includes a 79-46-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,870 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down Everton vs. Manchester United from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Manchester United vs. Everton:

Everton vs. Manchester United spread: Manchester United -0.5 (+143), Everton +0.5 (-180)

Everton vs. Manchester United over/under: 2.5 goals

Everton vs. Manchester United money line: Manchester United +145, Everton +175, Draw +250

EVE: The Toffees lead the league in tackles (246)

MUN: Andre Onana is tied for third in the EPL in clean sheets (three)

Everton vs. Manchester United picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Everton

Despite the 10-point penalty, the Toffees are one of the league's hottest teams. Over their last five EPL matches, Everton have three wins, one draw and one loss. The only defeat in that span came at Liverpool when the Toffees had to play with 10 men.

In addition, Everton face a Manchester United side that has struggled to score this season. The Red Devils have just 13 goals in 12 league matches. That goal total is the fewest among teams in the top 12 in the table. Star striker Marcus Rashford has only one goal this season in league play. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Manchester United

The Red Devils have a world class playmaker in Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder, who also is a key member of the Portugal national team, leads Manchester United in goals (three), assists (two), passes (656) and tackles (28). He is coming off a Euro qualifier in which he scored a goal for Portugal in a 2-0 victory over Iceland.

In addition, goalkeeper Andre Onana will be available to play on Sunday. Onana was injured late in Cameroon's 3-0 victory over Mauritius in a World Cup qualifier last week, but manager Erik ten Hag said Onana is fit for Sunday. Onana's availability will be key as he is tied for third in the EPL in clean sheets (three). See which team to pick here.

How to make Everton vs. Manchester United picks

Eimer has broken down Sunday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Under 2.5 goals. He also has two confident picks, both of which would pay plus-money, and is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Manchester United vs. Everton on Sunday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Everton vs. Manchester United have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up well over 37 units on EPL picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.