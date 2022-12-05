The World Cup is full of surprises but the transfer market is always active behind the scenes, especially for United States men's national team players who put together big performances in the group stages before the elimination to Netherlands on Saturday. The possibilities are endless and there are possible situations ready to develop as early as the start of the new year; it is still too early for advanced negotiations, but there is no shortage of options for some.

There is a serious possibility that Weston McKennie leaves Juventus in 2023. There are no concrete negotiations yet, but Tottenham had been interested in the midfielder in recent months and other Premier League clubs have taken information on the midfielder, who started every World Cup game for USMNT and had some pretty big performances in Qatar. Juventus are going through a difficult moment on a corporate level and McKennie departing as early as January is possible. Otherwise, next summer might be when he makes his exit from Turin.

Christian Pulisic is on the list of many notable clubs. In the summer, Manchester United and Newcastle were active and the interest was always there. Chelsea want around €40 million to sell Pulisic and have never opened up the possibility of a loan deal, but everything is open for the USMNT winger. He's one to keep an eye on in 2023.

Yunus Musah is also in the list of Premier League clubs. Arsenal recently sent their scouts to monitor him, but there are also other Premier League giants well informed on the Valencia midfielder. Inter Milan are interested too, but the price tag could be too high for them in January. Of course, Musah could leave Valencia between January and June.

Finally, there are many rumors about Italian clubs tracking Antonee Robinson, and it's true, but Fulham want to keep the player at least until the end of the season. He's one to watch for 2023, a huge left back in a position not-so-well covered in top European clubs. And ... we are waiting for Ricardo Pepi. He'll leave Augsburg on a permanent deal in the summer after his loan move to Groningen. He'll be back to the national team soon!