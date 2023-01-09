There is a lot of movement in the transfer market, but this is a window that can still offer many surprises. In particular, keep an eye on two players: Mykhailo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donestk and Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid, because the Premier League's big market revolves around these two stars who could be on the move in January. It depends on the proposals, but Manchester United and Arsenal have both confirmed in recent meetings with the agent Jorge Mendes their interest in signing Felix on loan. But it has to be a smart deal, not with crazy costs, otherwise nothing will happen. This is why Mendes flew to Madrid on Thursday to speak to Atletico Madrid about the situation. As of now, Atleti keep asking for an €18 million fee for a six month-loan and salary coverage until June, including taxes.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get Your Daily World Cup Fix Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal consider that fee too high. While Manchester United are also exploring other options for a traditional number nine in case the Felix deal collapses, Arsenal are fully focused on Mudryk. Two bids have been turned down by Shakhtar Donetsk, first €40 million plus add-ons and then €50m plus add-ons. But Arsenal are still in contact with Shakhtar Donetsk to discuss the structure of the deal. Meanwhile, Shakhtar director Darijo Snra was in London during the last week to also meet with Chelsea. Yes, the Blues love Mudryk and they want to enter the race if he doesn't go to Arsenal. The meeting was normal, because Shakhtar confirmed their intention to receive €100 million for Mudryk.

The whole industry feels that in the end they can accept around €80-85 million for the Ukrainian winger, but as of now, it's still a complicated deal. Arsenal are still leading the race as they have a big advantage. Mudryk wants to join Arsenal, it's his priority ... but Chelsea are not giving up until the very end.

For sure, Chelsea will also focus on a new midfielder after the collapse of the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica. For the Argentinian star, now Rui Costa's stance is very clear: €120 million or nothing after an €85 million bid was turned down on Wednesday. The situation remains very tense, that's why Chelsea are also exploring more options including Moises Caicedo from Brighton, well known by Graham Potter. For Tottenham, Pedro Porro is the new priority as right back. Sporting Lisbon are not open to negotiating for less than the release clause of €45 million. This is why it's a complicated deal.

But the next days will be crucial, with Italian and Spanish clubs still quiet. Bayern Munich signed Daley Blind as a free agent and are now waiting for Yann Sommer or Alex Nubel as the new goalkeeper to replace the injured Manuel Neuer.