After being out of contract with the United States men's national team since December, former manager Gregg Berhalter could be closing in on a new position, according to reports. Berhalter, who managed the USMNT for four years after a lengthy spell in charge of the Columbus Crew in MLS, is a finalist for the open Club América job in Mexico's Liga MX and is also being considered for Sparta Rotterdam's current opening in the Netherlands. Berhalter's last European stint was at Hammerby in Sweden from 2011 to 2013.

After a mixed club management career, Berhalter found his stride with the USMNT while leading the squad to a Gold Cup title, a Concacaf Nations League title, and the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup. But after Berhalter's embarrassing feud with the Reyna family, most doors to returning as the national team coach seem to have closed. The team has seen two different interim coaches despite Berhalter officially being eligible to be considered for the USMNT coaching vacancy after an independent investigation determined that there was no legal impediment to employing him.

But as one door closes, others can open, which is why Berhalter is in consideration for desirable jobs around the world. Sparta is an interesting link due to Berhalter's former history with the Eredivisie side as a player, as he has also been at other clubs around the Netherlands. Former Sparta coach Maurice Steijn led the club to a sixth-place finish in the Eredivisie and then took the Ajax job.

The América job is open after a disappointing season saw manager Fernando Ortiz resign after being knocked out of the Liga MX playoffs. In Mexico, Berhalter would have the chance to coach Alex Zendejas. América has already approached Berhalter, but Javier Aguirre and Diego Alonso are the other people in contention.

Either job would be a good way for Berhalter to continue his management career in leagues that value attacking output. The USMNT post is still open while B.J. Callaghan is the interim manager, but it is expected to be filled after the Gold Cup.