Frank de Boer is still waiting for his first win as coach of the Netherlands after a 1-1 friendly draw with Spain at Johan Cruijff Arena on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old was named Ronald Koeman's replacement by the Royal Netherlands Football Association (KNVB) back in September but has now gone four matches without victory after the stalemate in Amsterdam -- the worst start of any coach in their history.

It was a far from ideal start for de Boer and the Dutch when Manchester City's Nathan Ake was forced off injured after just six minutes and replaced by Ajax's Daley Blind. It got worse when they fell behind 12 minutes later.

Juventus' Alvaro Morata played in Real Betis' Sergio Canales, who found the back of the net with a finish across debutant Marco Bizot of AZ Alkmaar for his first goal at senior level for Spain.

The injuries were not finished with Ake as Valencia's Jose Luis Gaya was the next to require a substitution with Tottenham Hotspur's Sergio Reguilon replacing him on the half hour.

It remained 1-0 for the visitors until the break and de Boer took the opportunity to ring the changes with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij, Ajax's Davy Klaassen and AZ's Calvin Stengs among those sent on for the second 45.

Just two minutes in and the hosts were level through Manchester United's Donny van de Beek after a ball from AZ's Owen Wijndal found its way through to the 23-year-old to finish for his second international goal after opening his senior account against Italy last month.

Olympique Lyonnais' Memphis Depay was denied by Athletic Club's Unai Simon in the Spanish goal as the Dutch sought a winner and the 26-year-old soon made way for Ryan Babel of Galatasaray.

Spain made a late flurry of changes with City's Ferran Torres, RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Adama Traore all introduced as Atletico Madrid's Marco Llorente came on for his debut -- Luis Enrique's 19th as coach.

However, there were no further goals and it finished 1-1 with the Netherlands heading into crucial UEFA Nations League fixtures against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland without a win under de Boer.

Spain face Switzerland and Germany but hold a one-point lead in their group -- although they lost to Ukraine last time out.