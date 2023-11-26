Wolverhampton Wanderers aim to continue their strong play against Fulham when they visit Craven Cottage for an English Premier League match on Monday. Wolves (4-3-5) are unbeaten in the past six meetings, with three victories and three draws, and have lost one of their past six league matches. Fulham (3-3-6) are on a four-game winless slide, with one draw and three losses in that span. The Cottagers lost 3-1 at Aston Villa before the break, while Wolverhampton's most recent league match was a 2-1 home victory against Tottenham.

Monday's kickoff in London is set for 3 p.m. ET. The latest Fulham vs. Wolverhampton odds list Fulham as +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140), with Wolves +200 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Wolves vs. Fulham picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 76-40-5 for a profit of more than $4,200 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 218-195-10 (+35.33) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is way up.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Fulham:

Fulham vs. Wolves spread: Fulham -0.5 (+130)

Fulham vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Fulham vs. Wolves money line: Fulham +140, Wolves +200, Draw +220

FUL: Fulham have scored more than one goal twice in their 12 EPL games.

WLV: Wolves have scored two goals in four of their past six league matches.

Why you should back Fulham

The Cottagers are a better team on their turf, and they had a reset during the break to get things figured out. Two of Fulham's three victories have come at home, and only seven of the 20 goals they have conceded came at Craven Cottage. Wolves have allowed 27 more shots than Fulham this season (146-163), and goalkeeper Bernd Leno is fourth in the EPL in save percentage (73.8).

Fulham outshot Wolves 10-8 in the most recent meeting, a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage. They put five shots on target to just two for Wolves. Seven players have scored for the Cottagers, led by Joao Palhinha and Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who have two apiece. USMNT defender Antonee Robinson leads the Premier League in interceptions with 23, and Palhinha has 25 tackles won, second in the EPL.

Why you should back Wolves

The visitors are 9-4-1 in the past 14 meetings and have a 5-2 goal advantage over their six-game unbeaten run against Fulham. They have victories against league leader Manchester City and Spurs since late September. Pablo Sarabia and Mario Lemina both scored in second-half stoppage time in the victory against Tottenham. Hwang Hee-chan leads the side with six league goals.

Wolves have played nearly as well on the road, earning one fewer point away from Molineux Stadium. They have road victories against Bournemouth and Everton. Lemina, Matheus Cunha and Sasa Kalajdzic each have three goals, and Pedro Neto has a league-high seven assists. Fulham have allowed fewer shots but have yielded five more on net. The Cottagers allow 42.5% of shots to hit the target, the worst in the EPL.

How to make Fulham vs. Wolves picks

Eimer has broken down Monday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Under 2.5 goals.

So who wins Fulham vs. Wolves, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Wolves vs. Fulham have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up more than 42 units on EPL picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.