Manchester United must avoid defeat away at Galatasaray on Wednesday to keep their hopes of a UEFA Champions League knockout berth alive. Rams Park is set to be intimidating as third place in Group A meets fourth although there is just a single point between Erik ten Hag's side and their Turkish hosts as well as FC Copenhagen. Bayern Munich are already through at the top of the table and Galatasaray will rue having gone so close to a draw only to lose out late on against the German giants. Okan Buruk's men will hope that their clash with the Danes is decisive in terms of one of the two getting out of the group but stopping United from picking up three points in Istanbul will be crucial to those hopes. Wilfried Zaha will come up against his formative club once more and will hope that last weekend's 3-0 win away at Everton is not a sign of the Premier League giants coming good. United are on a three-game goalless run against Galatasaray in Turkey -- their longest run against any side in European competition.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 29 | Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Nov. 29 | 12:45 p.m. ET Location: Rams Global Stadium -- Istanbul, Turkey

Rams Global Stadium -- Istanbul, Turkey Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Galatasaray +162; Draw: +271; United +148

Team news

Galatasaray: Davinson Sanchez is out injured while Abdulkerim Bardakci is fighting to be fit to face United. Victor Nelsson could replace Bardakci while Dries Mertens should start ahead of Kerem Akturkoglu in attack once more.

Potential Galatasaray XI: Muslera; Boey, Bardakci, Ayhan, Angelino; Torreira, Demirbay; Ziyech, Mertens, Zaha; Icardi.

United: Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Amad Diallo, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia are all out injured for this one. Antony is a doubt after missing the Everton win while Rasmus Hojlund also missed out there but could return here. Hojlund is joint leading scorer in this year's Champions League with Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata and could come in for the suspended Marcus Rashford.

Potential United XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund.

Prediction

United's tails are up after beating Everton in convincing fashion on the road while Galatasaray know that a bad combination of results could harm their chances. Expect this to be a tight contest but form the Red Devils to ultimately come out on top to revive their hopes of a knockout berth. Pick: Galatasaray 0, United 1.