The UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday with a Group A match between Galatasaray and Manchester United. With Bayern Munich having already won the group, Galatasaray, Manchester United and Copenhagen are battling for second and a spot in the knockout stage. Manchester United are last in the group with three points, while Galatasaray is third with four points. Copenhagen also have four points and a minus-1 goal differential, while both clubs in Wednesday's match have a minus-2 differential.

Kickoff from RAMS Park in Istanbul is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Galatasaray vs. Manchester United odds list Manchester United as +150 favorites (risk $100 to win $150) on the 90-minute money line, with Galatasaray listed as +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Galatasaray vs. Manchester United

Galatasaray vs. Manchester United date: Wednesday, Nov. 29

Galatasaray vs. Manchester United time: 12:45 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League picks for Manchester United vs. Galatasaray

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups, and past performances to make the most informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Galatasaray vs. Manchester United, Sutton is backing Over 2.5 goals at -160 odds. During the reverse fixture at Old Trafford, Manchester United was stunned by the Turkish side, with Galatasaray earning a 3-2 victory. The Red Devils struck first when Rasmus Hojlund scored in the 17th minute and then gave his squad the lead again with a second goal in the 67th minute.

However, Galatasaray responded with goals by Wilfried Zaha in the 23rd minute and Kerem Aktürkoğlu in the 71st. Then, Mauro Icardi put the Turkish Super Lig champions on top with a goal in the 81st minute. Icardi has also found the back of the net 11 times in league play and will try to continue his strong form at home on Wednesday.

"The Red Devils gave up four goals to FC Copenhagen in their last away match in the Champions League and they've conceded three or more goals in three of their last six matches across all competitions," Sutton told SportsLine. "Galatasaray, meanwhile, are coming off a 4-0 victory over Alanyaspor over the weekend and Over 2.5 goals have been scored in six of their last seven matches in all competitions."

