Clermont Foot's Mory Diaw was stretchered off with his team 4-2 down away at Montpellier HSC in Ligue 1 after a firecracker was thrown by home supporters. The projectile landed at the goalkeeper's feet and exploded which led to officials taking both teams off the field at Stade de la Mosson and the decision was later taken to not finish the game.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The hosts were 4-2 ahead with minutes of added time left to play when the incident occurred which saw Diaw fall to the ground after the explosion with medical staff rushing on.

The 30-year-old shot stopper was surrounded by teammates including substitute Neto Borges who saw red for showing his middle finger to Montpellier fans in response to the incident.

Security identified the supporter who threw the projectile at Diaw while referee Florent Batta decided to definitively end the game after Clermont's team doctor confirmed that the France-born Senegal international was in no fit state to end the encounter, according to Le Parisien.

Diaw helped Clermont to an unexpected eighth placed finish in Ligue 1 last season and the Paris Saint-Germain youth product kept a clean sheet in a shutout against PSG last week.