The Jaime Lozano era for Mexico got off to a good start with his team blanking Honduras in a 4-0 victory to open their Gold Cup journey. Pressure is on El Tri to win the tournament but they'll have a tough challenge in this Haiti team when they meet on Thursday night. Haiti also opened the Gold Cup with a last-second victory over Qatar to put themselves in a good position to advance to the knockout stages.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Thursday, June 29 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Thursday, June 29 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, AZ.

: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, AZ. TV: FS1 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

FS1 | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Haiti +850; Draw +210; Mexico -330 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Haiti: With Derrick Etienne pulling together the attackers, Haiti will have their chances in the game. Defensively this team can't stop Mexico's attackers but in a track meet, Haiti may take their chances. The two haven't met since the 2019 Gold Cup but Mexico only won that match 1-0.

Mexico: After taking care of Honduras with ease, the goal is simple for Mexico to do the same. Lozano may rotate to ensure that the team is fresh for the remainder of the tournament but with three different players finding the back of the net, even rotation won't stop El Tri from scoring. The team will need to focus on their defense again as Haiti can hurt them on the break but it's a game that Mexico should win with ease.

Prediction

Haiti will find the back of the net but eventually, Mexico's pressure will be too much to keep up with as they overwhelm the side. Pick: Haiti 1, Mexico 4