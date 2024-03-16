Coventry City are through to the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 1987 following quite a comeback. Their 3-2 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers featured two goals in stoppage time to cap a stunning reversal. American forward Haji Wright bagged the winner just days after being snubbed for the United States national team roster for the Concacaf Nations League. The goal brings Wright's total to 14 goals and six assists for Coventry in all competitions after joining from Antalyaspor during the summer.

The Sky Blues got out to a lead right after halftime via Ellis Simms, but Wolves would score in the 83rd and 88th minute in what seemed to be the defining comeback of the game. Then everything changed in a big way during stoppage time. Coventry were pinning Wolves back all match with their attack, outshooting the Premier League side 24-17 over the course of the match, and Simms scored again in the 97th minute, but they weren't done yet. Wright's goal came in the 100th minute of play, a time which used to occur extremely rarely, but has become more standard now with the increase in stoppage time around the world.

Wolves' defense did a poor job at tracking Coventry's attack in the box, but it still took quite a finish for Wright to weave it through the Wolves defense leaving Jose Sa helpless in net.

Now Wright and Coventry have booked their place at Wembley for the semifinals, but they won't want to stop there. Eighth in the Championship, Coventry are also only one point out of a playoff spot for promotion to the Premier League as Wright and Simms have formed a formidable partnership.

While Wright isn't on the roster for the Nations League, he is doing what he can to impress Gregg Berhalter ahead of the Copa America this summer. Striker may be a deep position for the USMNT, but if he's able to keep up this impressive form, it will be hard for him to be left home for another tournament.