There is no shortage of content for lovers of the beautiful game to enjoy on CBS Sports Golazo Network. That also includes a ton of free soccer matches streaming on the network, both live and re-airs from Paramount+. A ton of games are on the docket for this week, including some huge between some of the world's most well-known clubs. Here's what to know about the channel and the live matches airing this week:

How to watch for free

CBS Sports Golazo Network is completely free and available to stream across a host of CBS properties 24 hours a day and seven days a week. You can watch for free on your connected TVs via the CBS Sports, Paramount+ or Pluto TV apps, which are available on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Xbox, Playstation, and directly on smart televisions like Samsung, Vizio and LG. You can also stream free on your web browser on CBSSports.com. Bookmark this link and go there for live coverage.

Morning Footy

Soccer fans everywhere will get the chance to start their mornings with the network's flagship show from 7 to 9 a.m. ET. Susannah Collins, Charlie Davies, Nico Cantor, Alexis Guerreros, Jenny Chiu and the rest of the Morning Footy crew will have you covered with the latest and greatest storylines from the world of soccer.

Box 2 Box

Box 2 Box airs live on weekdays, typically at 1 p.m. ET, with host Poppy Miller and analysts Ian Paul Joy and Aaron West. The news-driven show will update fans on everything they need to know about the beautiful game as it quickly covers all the latest news and key headlines with reports from around the world. Contributors to Box 2 Box as well as Morning Footy and the entire network include Guillem Balagué, Anita Jones, Felipe Cárdenas and Jimmy Conrad.

Live matches

CBS Sports Golazo Network viewers can expect live match broadcasts from an assortment of UEFA club competitions, alongside Serie A, NWSL, Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol, Women's Super League and Scottish Professional Football League.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+ will present a special edition of The Golazo Show, the live whip-around program featuring every goal from every match, focused on Matchday 33 of Serie A action with the pre-match show, Calcio e Cappuccino, airing at 11:30 a.m. ET ahead of the 12 p.m. ET window and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. ET window of games. Miller alongside analysts Matteo Bonetti, Mike Grella, Marco Messina and West will have you locked into the day's news in Italy. Every Serie A game can be streamed on Paramount+ -- you can try one month free of Paramount+ by using the code: EUROPE.

Check out this week's listings (All times U.S./Eastern):

Monday, May 1

UWCL: Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg, 12:45 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Brasileirão: Vasco da Gama vs. Bahia, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Wednesday, May 3

The Serie A Golazo Show (Matchday 33), 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

The Serie A Golazo Show (Matchday 33), 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

NWSL Challenge Cup: NC Courage vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

NWSL Challenge Cup: OL Reign vs. Angel City, 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Thursday, May 4

Serie A: Udinese vs. Napoli, 2:45 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Friday, May 5

WSL: Arsenal vs. Leicester City, 2:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Argentina LFP: Godoy Cruz vs. Unión, 8:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Saturday, May 6

AFC Champions League final: Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Al Hilal, 5 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Serie A tactical cam: AC Milan vs. Lazio, 9 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Serie A tactical cam: Roma vs. Inter, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Brasileirão: Cruzeiro vs. Santos, 3 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Argentina LFP: Colón vs. Banfield, 5 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

NWSL: NC Courage vs. Portland Thorns, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

NWSL: OL Reign vs. Houston Dash. 10 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Sunday, May 7

Serie A tactical cam: Atalanta vs. Juventus, 6:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

SPFL: Hearts vs. Celtic, 9:15 a.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Serie A: Napoli vs. Fiorentina, 12 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

Argentina LFP: River Plate vs. Boca Juniors, 4:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)

NWSL: Angel City vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Golazo Network)