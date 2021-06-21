Harry Kane is Manchester City's top target this summer. A dream that Pep Guardiola first put in his list of goals after losing Sergio Aguero. There is a need for a striker and the match with Kane's desire to play the Champions League is almost natural. In short, Kane absolutely wants the Champions League and Manchester City has been courting him for weeks, after learning of his desire to try a different experience.

In recent days, City management has gone from words to deeds. In fact, a first official offer to Tottenham for Harry Kane has arrived from Manchester: £100 million guaranteed, plus availability to add one or two players as part of the deal, obviously depending on who they would be and without involving untouchable players for Guardiola. For example, the names of Aymeric Laporte, Gabriel Jesus or Raheem Sterling (who has previously alluded to "behind scenes" issues at City) would be mentioned, but these are only possibilities and not a current part of the negotiation.

So Manchester City sent their opening bid for Kane. The response from Tottenham was very clear: there is no intention of accepting this bid, because the Spurs want a "crazy offer" to sell Kane or else nothing will happen. Indeed, the intention of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is to convince Kane to stay, keep him at all costs and fight in order not to lose him this summer. In short, Tottenham is not leaving an opening for now.

Manchester City know that even if there are chances to buy Kane, a long and difficult negotiation will be needed. There will certainly be no breakthroughs during the Euros, not least because Kane is totally focused on England and doesn't want distractions. The decisions will be made from July onwards, in any case Manchester City have taken their first official steps for Kane but Tottenham keep the wall high. And the player waits to understand what will happen after Euro 2020.

Kane's accomplishments in the Premier League speak for themselves. At age 27 he has already scored 166 Premier League goals. Since becoming a regular for Spurs in the 2014/-5 season, he's scored 163 goals, 31 more than the next most prolific scorer, Sergio Aguero, the man City hope he can replace. The only other player to clear 100 goals during that time period is Jamie Vardy, who knocked 118.

The 2020-21 season was perhaps his most impressive to date. He scored 23 goals, the most in the Premier League, becoming only the third player to lead the Premier League in goals three times, joining legendary names Thiery Henry and Alan Shearer. Perhaps even more impressively, and certainly appealing to Guardiola and Manchester City's style. Kane notched 14 assists enough to lead the league. He's one of only three players in the history of the Premier League to notch both the most goals and assists in a single season.