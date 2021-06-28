Paris Saint-Germain are the team of the moment in the transfer market. President Nasser Al Khelaifi has the clear intention of winning every possible trophy next season. There is a need to return to success in Ligue 1, but the priority obviously continues to be chasing the Champions League dream. That's why investments are important and the club is working on so many possibilities with excellent results.

Georginio Wijnaldum

Sporting director Leonardo has already completed some deals. The purchase of Georginio Wijnaldum as a free agent was made official in recent weeks after an incredible transfer market story. Georginio was one step away from signing with Barcelona, verbal agreement reached and medical examinations already scheduled with announcement in preparation. The slowdown in the paperwork phase allowed the inclusion of PSG with an offer of over €9 million per year until 2024, more than double what Barça was offering. So PSG persuaded Wijnaldum, making him change his mind, a process which also included direct calls from manager Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine manager will remain in Paris despite Tottenham trying unsuccessfully to bring him back to London a month ago. the club has always defined him as untouchable, saying Pochettino stays. And so it is.

2. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Meanwhile, the announcement of the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma as a free agent is also expected in the next few days with an agreement reached until 2026. Medicals were already completed last week in Rome and the Italian goalkeeper will leave AC Milan to become a new player for PSG. He will not go on loan to other clubs, but will compete with Keylor Navas for the starting spot.

3. Achraf Hakimi

After that, the next signing will be Achraf Hakimi. PSG are set to sign an agreement with Inter for about €60 million guaranteed plus €10 million in add-ons. Hakimi strongly wanted PSG despite Chelsea's involvement and he will sign soon until 2026 and will become the new right back of the French club. Another super signing, a star in Serie A in the last season that will now move to Paris.

4. Moise Kean

Is that all? Absolutely not. PSG wants Moise Kean back on loan from Everton for another year. When Ancelotti was in charge at Everton the deal could have been concluded but now the English club wants to decide calmly with whoever they hire as the new manager. At least one new central defender will arrive, in addition to evaluating a left back (in case of opportunities on the market) and an extra midfielder (besides Wijnaldum) if Rafinha leaves. Many teams are interested and just like Mauro Icardi decisions will be made later, about whether he can go. Expect PSG to decide on the future of those two between July and August.

5. Sergio Ramos

Can that defender really be Sergio Ramos? There's a chance, but it's not done yet. There are still no signatures or definitive agreements, but PSG was the first club to inquire with Ramos about the opportunity to buy him as a free agent last January and have never stopped thinking about it. The contacts are there, Sergio will decide his next club in the next few days and does not rule out anything. He wants to evaluate calmly with his family. But PSG are there and really trying to sign Ramos.

6. Kylian Mbappe

In short, Paris Saint-Germain are dominating the market and have no intention of stopping. This all comes after the contract renewal of Neymar which was in effect like a new signing. And also going on in the background, Kylian Mbappe has not yet given the green light for the signature on his new deal. The negotiations are going on but there is still no total agreement. Al Khelaifi announced he will remain 100% and is trying to convince him with a super offer. Mbappe knows that Real Madrid is "obsessed" with buying him, whether it be this summer or in 2022 if he doesn't renew his contract with PSG. Now it's time to decide for PSG and Mbappe, another important challenge for Leonardo and Nasser as they try to build a dream Paris Saint-Germain.