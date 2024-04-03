Five-time Concacaf Champions Cup winners Pachuca have a chance to inch closer to the trophy yet again but first have to take on Costa Rica's last remaining participant, Herediano, in the quarterfinals as they eye another deep run in the tournament.

Pachuca made it to the last eight after a lopsided tie with MLS' Philadelphia Union, who they beat 6-0 on aggregate in which all the goals were scored in the second leg at home. Herediano, meanwhile, picked up a more modest 3-1 aggregate win over Suriname's Robinhood in the round of 16 and face a stepper test against Pachuca.

How to watch and odds

Date : Wednesday, April 3 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, April 3 | : 10 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica -- San Jose, Costa Rica

: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica -- San Jose, Costa Rica TV: FS1 | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

FS1 | Fubo (Try for free) Odds: Herediano +200; Draw 225; Pachuca +135

Storylines

Herediano: Costa Rica's league leaders are on a less-than-ideal run of form heading into this game going winless in their last three in all competitions. They also have not scored in their last two league fixtures, leaving some serious room for improvement when they host Pachuca. Adrian Garza could be one of those counted on to break the mini-scoring drought after scoring twice on Robinhood, which makes him the team's leading goalscorer in the CCC so far this season.

Pachuca: The big win over the Philadelphia Union was a lone reprieve for Pachuca in recent weeks since it was their only win in their last five games in all competitions. The good news for them, though, is that they scored in four of their last five and boast one of the CCC's top goalscorers in Salomon Rondon, who has three goals and is joint-second on the goalscoring charts in the competition.

Prediction

Neither side is in perfect form so don't expect a perfect match, but Pachuca enter as the favorites for a reason and will likely showcase that when the time comes on Wednesday. Pick: Herediano 0, Pachuca 2