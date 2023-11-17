Familiar foes will face off in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals as Honduras hosts Mexico on Friday on Paramount+. El Tri has won the last four matches between these two, most recently winning 4-0 in the group stage of the Concacaf Gold Cup tournament over the summer. Mexico hasn't played competitively since winning the Gold Cup but is unbeaten in seven straight matches, while Honduras went 2-1-1 in the group stage of Nations League to get to Friday's match. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Honduras vs. Mexico odds list Mexico as the -210 favorites (risk $210 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Honduras as the +550 underdogs. A draw is priced at +290 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch Mexico vs. Honduras

Honduras vs. Mexico date: Friday, Nov. 17

Honduras vs. Mexico time: 9 p.m. ET

Honduras vs. Mexico time: 9 p.m. ET

Concacaf Nations League picks for Mexico vs. Honduras

Before you tune in to Friday's match, you need to see the Concacaf Nations League picks from soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green has been profitable in multiple areas on his soccer picks, including the Champions League (+4.78 units), the FA Cup (+3.07), the EFL Cup (+3.64), Euro 2024 qualifiers (+3.01) and the Europa League (+1.60).

For Honduras vs. Mexico, Green is picking Mexico to win to nil with a +100 payout. The expert explains that El Tri doesn't necessarily have to win on the road in order to have a chance of advancing to the semifinals. However, he still expects them to beat a Honduras side that doesn't boast the same amount of talent.

Mexico boasts a roster of players that compete all across Europe and in Liga MX, and Green believes their talent will help extend their unbeaten streak to eight games. "Honduras has some talented forwards, including Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto and Anthony Lozano, but Mexico is superior in midfield and defense, so it should ultimately outclass Los Catrachos," Green told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

