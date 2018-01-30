Hope Solo says U.S. Soccer violated Stevens Act in complaint to the USOC
Solo says the federation is in violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic Amateur Sports Act
U.S. Soccer presidential candidate and former goalkeeper Hope Solo has submitted a complaint to the U.S. Olympic Committee alleging that the federation is in violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act.
Here's everything you need to know from Solo's allegations.
What is the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act?
It is the revised version of the Amateur Sports Act of 1978. One of the major changes is that amateurism is no longer a requirement for athletes competing in most international sports. The Stevens Act also grants monopoly status to the U.S. Olympic Committee, specifying requirements for its member national governing bodies for individualized sports.
Why is she saying they are in violation of it?
Solo says that the federation isn't doing what it needs to in order to "develop interest and participation" throughout the country. She also claims institutional bias in favor of MLS, which she seems to believe is hurting the amateur game.
She goes on quote USSF president Sunil Gulati for a comment he said at the 2014 National Council Meeting that the federation is "more of a consumer-driven organization," saying that is because of its financial partnership with MLS through Soccer United Marketing, led by fellow presidential candidate Kathy Carter.
"As our National Governing Body, the USSF is in blatant violation of the Ted Stevens Olympic and Amateur Sports Act," reads Solo's complaint.
"Today, I have called upon the United States Olympic Committee to hold U.S. Soccer accountable with the submission of a formal complaint under Section 220527 of the Stevens Act."
Click here to read the full complaint.
So what does this mean?
In the end, probably not a whole lot. This seems more like her saying what she claims are pieces of evidence of U.S. Soccer not properly supporting amateur athletics and the development of the game, but they are pretty subjective claims. In the end, it most likely results in nothing changing legally but shows that Solo isn't afraid to come strong at the federation.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Arsenal vs. Swansea preview
The Gunners are hoping to avoid a shock defeat on the road
-
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield
The Reds face a tricky road test a short time after losing at Swansea City
-
PSG vs. Rennes preview
The capital club faces a squad looking to score a big result
-
Report: Aubameyang to sign for Arsenal
The star striker is set to leave Borussia Dortmund for the Premier League
-
Liverpool vs. Huddersfield odds, picks
David Sumpter's Soccerbot model is up 1,800 percent and locked in a Premier League pick for...
-
Beckham launches MLS club
The English superstar's dream is becoming a reality
Add a Comment