The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Arsenal
- Current Records: Bournemouth 13-9-13, Arsenal 25-5-5
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Emirates Stadium
What to Know
Arsenal will be playing at home against Bournemouth at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Emirates Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Arsenal gave up the first goal last Sunday, but they didn't let that get them down. They beat Tottenham by a goal, winning 3-2. Arsenal got a boost from their Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who scored an own goal at minute 15.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Brighton on Sunday. They blew past Brighton 3-0. The game got a bit rough at times, as the refs handed out a total of four yellow cards before it was all over.
Arsenal is on a roll lately: they've won 13 of their last 15 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 25-5-5 record this season. As for Bournemouth, the victory got them back to even at 13-9-13.
Everything went Arsenal's way against Bournemouth in their previous meeting back in September of 2023 as Arsenal made off with a 4-0 win. Will Arsenal repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Arsenal is a huge favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -500 to win.
The over/under is 3.5 goals.
Series History
Arsenal has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.
- Sep 30, 2023 - Arsenal 4 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Mar 04, 2023 - Arsenal 3 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Aug 20, 2022 - Arsenal 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 26, 2019 - Arsenal 1 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Oct 06, 2019 - Arsenal 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Feb 27, 2019 - Arsenal 5 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Nov 25, 2018 - Arsenal 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Jan 14, 2018 - Bournemouth 2 vs. Arsenal 1
- Sep 09, 2017 - Arsenal 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jan 03, 2017 - Arsenal 3 vs. Bournemouth 3