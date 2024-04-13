The Premier League returns to action this weekend.
Who's Playing
- Manchester United @ Bournemouth
- Current Records: Manchester United 15-4-12, Bournemouth 11-8-12
Golazo Starting XI Newsletter
Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe
Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Vitality Stadium
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- TV: NBC
- Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.
Bournemouth will be playing at home against Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.
The odds may have favored Bournemouth last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Luton by a score of 2-1. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Bournemouth couldn't quite close it out.
Meanwhile, Man United and Liverpool played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Man United's two goals came from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, while Liverpool got theirs from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous.
Bournemouth now has a losing record at 11-8-12. As for Man United, they moved theirs to 15-4-12.
Everything went Bournemouth's way against Man United in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as Bournemouth made off with a 3-0 win. Will Bournemouth repeat their success, or does Man United have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Premier League coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Can Manchester City climb to the top of the table?
- Are Liverpool slipping at the wrong time?
- Can Arsenal maintain top spot?
Odds
Bournemouth is a slight favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +141 to win.
The over/under is 3.5 goals.
Series History
Manchester United has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.
- Dec 09, 2023 - Bournemouth 3 vs. Manchester United 0
- May 20, 2023 - Manchester United 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jan 03, 2023 - Manchester United 3 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Jul 04, 2020 - Manchester United 5 vs. Bournemouth 2
- Nov 02, 2019 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Manchester United 0
- Dec 30, 2018 - Manchester United 4 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Apr 18, 2018 - Manchester United 2 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 13, 2017 - Manchester United 1 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Mar 04, 2017 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Manchester United 1