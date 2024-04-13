The Premier League returns to action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Manchester United 15-4-12, Bournemouth 11-8-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App TV: NBC

NBC Online Streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bournemouth will be playing at home against Manchester United at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth's last five contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

The odds may have favored Bournemouth last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Luton by a score of 2-1. The match was a 0-0 toss-up at halftime, but Bournemouth couldn't quite close it out.

Meanwhile, Man United and Liverpool played to a 2-2 draw, good for one point each. Man United's two goals came from Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, while Liverpool got theirs from Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah Hamed Mahrous.

Bournemouth now has a losing record at 11-8-12. As for Man United, they moved theirs to 15-4-12.

Everything went Bournemouth's way against Man United in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 as Bournemouth made off with a 3-0 win. Will Bournemouth repeat their success, or does Man United have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Premier League coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network

Odds

Bournemouth is a slight favorite against Manchester United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +141 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bournemouth.