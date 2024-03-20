The 2024 Paris Olympics are just four months away and participating teams will finally know what the group stage will look like before long. The Olympic draw is set to take place on Wednesday, March 20 at Paris 2024 headquarters -- the Pulse Building -- in Saint-Denis. A total of 12 women's teams and 16 men's teams will be drawn from pots into groups for their respective tournaments.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming draw:

Viewing info

Date: Wednesday, March 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Place: Le Pulse Building, Saint-Denis

Stream: FIFA+ and FIFA.com

Women's tournament

The Olympic women's football tournament will begin July 25 and run through Aug. 10 and will feature 12 teams. Each national team will be placed into three groups of four teams. The U.S. women's national team will be in Pot 1 alongside host France and 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup champion Spain.

Per competition rules, USA cannot be drawn with Concacaf country Canada and Germany cannot be drawn with European countries France and Spain. Both USA and Germany will feature together in either Group B or C and face each other in the Olympics.

Olympic qualifiers in Africa will determine the final two teams in Pot 4. South Africa will face Nigeria and Morocco will face Zambia in a home-and-home series in April.

Take a look at the pots:

Pot 1: France, Spain, USA

Pot 2: Germany, Japan, Canada

Pot 3: Brazil, Australia, Colombia

Pot 4: New Zealand, CAF 1, CAF 2

Men's tournament

The Olympic men's football tournament will run from July 24 through Aug. 9 and feature 16 national teams. Each nation will be divided into four pots and drawn into four groups with four teams. The men's tournament also contains an age restriction with squads mostly consisting of U-23 members, but teams can also select up to three players over the age of 23. Team USA is in Pot 3 with Egypt and two teams to be determined through qualifiers in April.

Take a look at the pots:

Pot 1: France, AFC 1, AFC 2, Argentina

Pot 2: Spain, New Zealand, Paraguay, Morocco

Pot 3: USA, Egypt, AFC 3, Mali

Pot 4: Dominican Republic, Israel, Ukraine, Winner of intercontinental play-off (AFC 4 v Guinea)