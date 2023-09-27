The U.S. Open Cup will be decided this Wednesday when the Houston Dynamo and Inter Miami meet at DRV PNK Stadium for the championship. While the Herons are hoping to end a one-month trophy drought, Houston last lifted silverware in 2018 when they defeated the Philadelphia Union in the U.S. Open Cup final.

Both teams have undergone significant improvements this season as this affair should be a thrilling one. Ben Olsen's appointment as manager for the Dynamo has ignited the team's performance, while Miami have undergone a major overhaul. With the additions of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba along with Tata Martino taking over as the club's coach, their improvement this season has been rapid. However, Messi and Alba miss out on the matchday squads as their team pursue glory.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch



Date : Wednesday, Sept. 27 | Time : 8:30 p.m.

: Wednesday, Sept. 27 | : 8:30 p.m. Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network | Live stream: Paramount+



Storylines

Inter Miami: After Messi and Alba were withdrawn from their last MLS match versus Toronto FC, the Herons will be up against it without them. While Martino has been downplaying things saying that the injuries are due to fatigue, there is always the chance that it could be something more serious..

The expectation was that the Argentine superstar would be on the bench. Having already qualified for Concacaf Champions Cup, there isn't much to lose in the match for Miami but when there is a chance to add more silverware, it's something that a team will put everything on the line to secure.

Houston Dynamo: While the Dynamo have been reliant on their midfield of Hector Herrera and Adalberto Carrasquilla, Amine Bassi's goals have been key to what the team does well. Questionable with a lower-body injury, if Bassi isn't able to go, it could see Corey Baird lead the line against the Herons. Herrera has been one of the leading assisters in MLS for the Dynamo but they have a unique challenge of preparing for a Miami team that has such an uncertain lineup in the match. Olsen is preparing for the Herons with Messi but even if he doesn't start, he's prepared for the danger that Facundo Farias poses.

Studio coverage

CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ will have a 90 minute pre-game show starting at 7 p.m. ET, which will lead directly into kickoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. Kate Abdo will host the pre-game show, while Micah Richards, Clint Dempsey and Charlie Davies will be on hand as on-site analysts. Nico Cantor and Susannah Collins will provide reports pitchside and from around the stadium.

Andres Cordero and Ray Hudson will also be on site as the play-by-play commentators. Christina Unkle will also provide coverage as the rules analyst.

CBS Sports Golazo Network will also be covering the match throughout the day on its programs including Morning Footy, Box to Box and Scoreline.

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long





U.S. Open Cup final picks



Chuck Booth Pardeep Cattry Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Igor Mello Miami vs. Houston 2-2 (5-4 on pens) 2-1 3-1 2-1 1-0 Man of the Match Leonardo Campana Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Leonardo Campana Drake Callender

Prediction

The Herons have plenty of players who can show up in key moments, and with Messi, they have enough in a tight one. Pick: Inter Miami 2, Houston Dynamo 2 (Inter Miami win on penalties, 5-4)