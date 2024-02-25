The Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami squad will look to complete a major turnaround this MLS season as they are already off to a solid start and face the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. Inter Miami (1-0-0), who finished 14th in the Eastern Conference with just 34 points last season, opened with a 2-0 win over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday. The Galaxy, who finished 13th in the West with 36 points in 2023, are looking for better things this year as they return two of their top three scorers. This will be just the second meeting between the teams, with the Galaxy posting a 3-2 win in 2021.

LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami over/under: 2.5 goals

LA Galaxy vs. Inter Miami money line: Galaxy +155, Draw +280, Inter Miami +140

LAG: The Galaxy posted a 6-5-6 mark at home in 2023

MIA: The Herons had a goal differential of minus-13 last season, but were plus-8 in Leagues Cup and MLS play after acquiring Messi

Why you should back Inter Miami

Veteran forward Lionel Messi powers Inter Miami's attack. In the opening night win over Real Salt Lake, Messi registered a pair of assists on four shots with two on target. In just six MLS appearances, including four starts last season for Inter Miami, he registered a goal and two assists in league play on 19 shots with four on target. In 14 total appearances, including in-season tournament play, Messi registered 11 goals for Inter Miami. For his career, Messi has played in 900 matches, scoring 726 goals.

Veteran forward Leonardo Campana, who was among the team's leading scorers with nine goals and three assists, is among the team's top returners. The 23-year-old from Ecuador, made 26 appearances, including 17 starts in 2023. He took 50 shots, including 22 on target. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back LA Galaxy

Midfielder Ricard Puig is among the side's top returning players. In 2023, he appeared in 29 matches, including 28 starts, and scored seven goals and added eight assists. He took a team-high 89 shots, with 33 on target. This will be his third season with the Galaxy. In 2022, he made 10 appearances, scoring three goals. He also played parts of four seasons for Barcelona of La Liga from 2018-19 through 2021-22.

Forward Dejan Joveljic, a 24-year-old from Serbia, is also one of the Galaxy's top returning scorers. In 32 appearances in 2023, including 19 starts, he scored six goals and added five assists on 46 shots, including 21 on target. He is in his fourth season in Los Angeles and has 19 career goals in 78 appearances. See which team to pick here.

