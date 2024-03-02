Inter Miami host Orlando City in an MLS clash on Saturday. Lionel Messi and Inter sit atop the MLS Eastern Conference after tallying a win and a draw in their first two matches of the 2024 season. They host an in-state rival who sit 11th in the conference standings after settling for a scoreless draw against Montreal in their first match of the season.

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Inter Miami are listed as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Orlando City odds, with Orlando City as the +300 underdogs. A draw is priced at +320 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. Orlando City picks or MLS predictions, you need to see what SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe. Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

Now, Sutton has broken down Inter Miami vs. Orlando City from every angle and identified his picks and MLS predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Suttons picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Orlando City vs. Inter Miami:

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City money line: Inter Miami -135, Draw +320, Orlando +300

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City spread: Inter Miami -0.5 (-145)

ORL: The Lions posted a 9-4-4 mark on the road in 2023

MIA: The Herons were plus-8 in Leagues Cup and MLS play after acquiring Messi in 2023 and are plus-2 to start off the 2024 season

Inter Miami vs. Orlando City picks: See picks here

Why you should back Inter Miami

The Herons are already off to a much better start than they were in 2023 when they occupied the Eastern Conference basement and ended the season with 54 goals allowed. They already look like an improved product, allowing just two shots on target in their home win over Real Salt Lake. They also maintained 64% of the possession on the road against the Galaxy and had five shots on target, which bodes well for the Heron's attack at home on Saturday.

While Orlando City have the edge in the overall head-to-head, Inter fought for a 1-1 draw when these teams last played each other in September. With Messi fully integrated into the offense and Jordi Alba settled into the defense, the Herons should have an even better chance of beating their Floridian rival at home. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Orlando City

The Lions finished second in the Eastern Conference last season. They gave up the second-fewest goals in the East last year (39) and put that defensive front back on display in their 2024 season opener when they kept Montreal from converting on each of five shots on target. They have been even more impressive internationally, where they are coming off of 3-0 and 3-1 wins against Cavalry FC in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

A player to keep an eye on is Orlando's recent acquisition, Luis Muriel. The Colombian forward joined the Lions from Atalanta BC in Italy's Serie A and tallied an assist on Orlando's first goal against Cavalry FC on Tuesday. If any player can challenge Inter Miami's new-found confidence in their defense, it's this guy. See which team to pick here.

How to make Inter Miami vs. Orlando City picks

Sutton has broken down Saturday's MLS showdown from every possible angle and is leaning Over 2.5 goals. He also has another confident best bet and a full breakdown of this match. He's sharing his MLS picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Orlando City vs. Inter Miami, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Orlando City vs. Inter Miami have all the value, all from the soccer expert who has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe, and find out.

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.