Inter Milan look to continue their recent dominance against AC Milan when they host their Serie A rivals in the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Champions League semifinal tie on Tuesday. Inter Milan dropped a 3-2 decision in their first league meeting last September but have won the last three matchups across all competitions, outscoring AC Milan 6-0 during the streak. One of those victories came last Wednesday, when Inter recorded a convincing 2-0 triumph in the first leg.

Kickoff at the San Siro is set for 3 p.m. ET on Paramount+. Inter Milan are the +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Inter Milan vs. AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while AC Milan are +230 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any AC Milan vs. Inter Milan picks, you need to see the UEFA Champions League predictions from SportsLine's Martin Green.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since last year's World Cup, Green is 24-18-1 on his Champions League picks (+3.36 units).

Now, Green has broken down AC Milan vs. Inter Milan from every angle and just revealed his Champions League picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Green's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Inter Milan vs. AC Milan:

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan money line: Inter Milan +120, AC Milan +230, Draw +230

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan over/under: 2.5 goals

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan spread: Inter Milan -0.5 (+115)

IM: The Black and Blues have posted a clean sheet in four of their five UCL knockout-phase matches

ACM: The Red and Blacks have scored only three goals over their five knockout-phase games

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Inter Milan

Inter Milan, who are looking to reach the Champions League final for the first time since winning their third title in 2010, are riding a seven-game winning streak across all competitions. Six of those victories have been by two or more goals as the team has outscored its opponents by a 21-4 margin during the run. Lautaro Martinez has scored six goals in that span, while fellow striker Romelu Lukaku has converted five times.

The 25-year-old Martinez, who is the second-leading scorer in Serie A with 20 goals, has recorded a pair of braces during Inter Milan's current run. Lukaku has done the same and is tied with midfielder Nicolo Barella for second on the team with three goals in Champions League play. Striker Edin Dzeko leads Inter Milan with four Champions League goals, including one in the first-leg victory against AC Milan. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why you should back AC Milan

The Red and Blacks are led offensively by striker Olivier Giroud, who has registered five goals and a pair of assists in the Champions League. The 36-year-old Frenchman also has been one of the team's top producers in Serie A as he has posted eight goals and five assists in 30 contests. Giroud played a big role in AC Milan getting past Napoli in the quarterfinals, scoring in the 43rd minute of the second leg of their tie to give the side a 2-1 aggregate win.

Belgian winger Alexis Saelemaekers has scored twice in the UCL, making him AC Milan's only other player with more than one goal in the competition. Portuguese forward Rafael Leao has converted just once but has notched four assists. The 23-year-old is the team's top offensive player in Serie A as he has recorded 12 goals and seven assists in 32 contests. Leao missed the first leg, but he's expected to play on Tuesday. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make AC Milan vs. Inter Milan picks

Green has broken down the UEFA Champions League match from every angle. He is leaning Over on the goal total and has locked in two confident best bets, including one that pays plus-money, while also offering a full breakdown of this matchup. You can only see his Champions League picks and analysis at SportsLine.

So who wins Inter Milan vs. AC Milan on Tuesday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in AC Milan vs. Inter Milan have all the value, all from the soccer expert on a 24-18-1 roll on Champions League picks.