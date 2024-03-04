League leaders Inter Milan will host Genoa in an Italian Serie A clash on Monday on Paramount+. Inter has opened up a 12-point lead over Juventus in the Serie A table and is in prime position to win their 20th Scudetto in club history. Meanwhile, Genoa are 12th and a comfortable 13 points above the drop zone, but still have hope to move up into the top half of the table before season's end. The reverse fixture was a 1-1 draw in Genoa on Dec. 29. Stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here, and catch full analysis on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from San Siro in Milan is set for Sunday at 2:45 p.m. ET. The latest Inter Milan vs. Genoa odds list Inter as the -380 favorites (risk $380 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Genoa as the +1100 underdogs. A draw is priced at +450 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Monday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Inter Milan vs. Genoa

Inter Milan vs. Genoa date: Monday, March 4

Inter Milan vs. Genoa time: 2:45 P.M. ET

Inter Milan vs. Genoa live stream: Paramount+ (try seven days free)

How to get in-depth soccer coverage daily

The CBS Sports Golazo Network has you covered with soccer news, highlights, analysis, and exclusive games. The 24-hour digital network provides around-the-clock soccer viewing to fans across the country, including morning shows and live matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success thus far, expanding its offerings every week. Watch the CBS Sports Golazo Network now here.

The CBS Sports Golazo Network provides soccer fans with wall-to-wall coverage of the most popular game in the world. Check it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app for connected TV devices, the CBS Sports mobile app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.

Italian Serie A picks for Inter Milan vs. Genoa

Before you tune in to Monday's match, you need to see the Italian Serie A picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Inter vs. Genoa, Sutton is picking Inter to win combined with over 2.5 goals to be scored for a -125 payout. The 2021 Serie A champions dropped to second in the league in 2022 and then third last season but they did make a run to the UEFA Champions League final, where they lost to Manchester City. This season, they've been on a clear mission to avenge on both fronts.

Inter have collected 22 wins, three draws and a loss from their first 26 matches of the season and opened up a sizable lead with only 12 league matches remaining. They'll also carry a 1-0 lead into the second leg of their UCL Round of 16 match against Atletico Madrid in 10 days. Lautaro Martinez has been one of the most prolific strikers in the world this season, scoring 23 goals in 24 league matches.

"Inter lead Serie A with 67 goals and they've won each of their last three Series A games by a 4-0 scoreline. Inter have scored four goals in four consecutive league games and I think they'll secure another dominant victory at home against Genoa on Monday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here and check out full soccer coverage on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

How to watch, live stream Italian Serie A on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Italian Serie A. Visit Paramount+ now to see Italian Serie A, your live local CBS sporting events, some of the world's top soccer matchups and much more. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week. You can also watch full soccer coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.