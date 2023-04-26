Inter Milan and Juventus face off once again in the 2023 Coppa Italia semifinals on Wednesday on Paramount+. These two titans, both in the top six in the Serie A table, settled for a 1-1 draw in the first leg on April 4. Since then, Inter have gone 2-2-1 across all competitions and enter Wednesday's match on the heels of a 3-0 league victory against Empoli. Meanwhile, Juventus climbed the table after a court reversed their 15-point deduction from January, but they are struggling to right the ship following three straight league losses. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year (code expires 5/31/23).

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The latest Inter Milan vs. Juventus odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the -111 favorites (risk $111 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line, with Juventus as the +330 underdogs. A draw is priced at +215 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Wednesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for 30 days with the special promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Coppa Italia match this season

How to watch Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. Juventus date: Wednesday, April 26

Inter Milan vs. Juventus time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. Juventus live stream: Paramount+

Coppa Italia semifinal picks for Juventus vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Wednesday's match, you need to see the Coppa Italia semifinal picks from SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. Juventus, Sutton is picking Under 2.5 goals to be scored for a -130 payout. The expert notes that while Lautaro Martinez and Inter's offense appear to be clicking once again, they have scored just one goal against the Old Lady in three matches across all competitions. Plus, Inter have been shutout in three of their last four matches at the San Siro, including a 1-0 loss to Juventus in league play in which the Nerazzurri were held to just three shots on target.

"Eight of Juventus' last nine games have featured Under 2.5 goals, and I expect that trend to continue on Wednesday," Sutton told SportsLine. Stream the game here.

