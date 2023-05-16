Inter and AC Milan meet again at the San Siro in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal with the Nerazzurri 2-0 up from the opening leg. The Rossoneri have Rafael Leao back for the return leg so have a shot at a miraculous rally after the Portuguese star missed the first encounter entirely through muscle injury. He trained ahead of this game although Simone Inzaghi's men are already well and truly in the box seat for this one as Stefano Pioli and his players have a mountain to climb.

Inter

Two-up and looking fairly comfortable ahead of the second leg, Inzaghi made changes over the weekend and has recalled Lautaro Martinez, Denzel Dumfries and Andre Onana after they were rested. Federico Dimarco played on with Robin Gosens not yet fully fit and Milan Skriniar is a long-term absentee. Joaquin Correa took a knock and only makes the bench while Edin Dzeko partners captain Martinez in attack again with Romelu Lukaku on the bench.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Martinez (c), Dzeko.

Milan

Junior Messias, Rade Krunic and Ismael Bennacer all missed Spezia along with Leao, and Bennacer's season is now confirmed as over because of that first-leg injury which could now rule him out for the rest of 2023. Alexis Saelemaekers drops to the bench for Leao while Olivier Giroud is back up top instead of Divock Origi. Captain Davide Calabria replaces Pierre Kalulu while the big news is that experienced Simon Kjaer comes out for Malick Thiaw.

Possible Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria (c), Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Messias, Tonali, Krunic; Diaz, Giroud, Leao.

Key absences

Leao and Bennacer missing out from the off would have been a big blow for Milan. One is so important going forward thanks to the pace that the Portuguese wide man brings while the other is a source of midfield stability which the Rossoneri now have to do without beyond this season. Missing one is bad enough, but missing both would have cost Pioli's side more than it already has with a two-goal victory to force the tie beyond 180 minutes already unlikely before factoring in "home" advantage for Inter at their shared home with their Milanese rivals.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)