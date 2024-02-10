Ivory Coast and Nigeria meet at Stade Alassane Ouattara on Sunday for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final and the pair's second meeting this edition. The Super Eagles beat the Elephants back in Group A, but much has changed since then with Emerse Fae now leading the Ivorian team after Jean Louis Gasset's dismissal when it looked as if the hosts had been eliminated on home soil. Suddenly, Ivory Coast arrive in Abidjan with a spring in their step while Nigeria have battled their way here after flirting with late disaster against South Africa before coming through on penalties.

Nigeria have three AFCON titles to their hosts' two coming into this one, but Jose Peseiro's men have been the more fancied side overall in this edition. Defense has been key for the Nigerians this time with goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali a revelation between the sticks and a four-game run without conceding a goal only ended by a late South African penalty. Victor Osimhen will be key again despite disallowed goals limiting his current total to just one goal, even though the reigning African Footballer of the Year has had a key role. The last meeting was settled 1-0 by a William Troost Ekong penalty and this one promises to be equally as tight. An Ivorian win would mean a 12th host nation success at AFCON but a first since 2006 when Egypt triumphed at home.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Stade Alassane Ouattara -- Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Stade Alassane Ouattara -- Abidjan, Ivory Coast TV: beIN Sports USA

beIN Sports USA Odds: Ivory Coast +180; Draw +180; Nigeria +170

Team news

Ivory Coast: Evan Ndicka, Ghislain Konan, Seko Fofana and Franck Kessie are playing the most minutes this edition but Ibrahim Sangare and Wilfried Singo are also emerging as regulars. Serge Aurier will be back from suspension along with Oumar Diakite while Sebastien Haller and Simon Adingra are likely to start with Nicolas Pepe and Max Gradel battling it out for another starting berth

Potential Ivory Coast XI: Fofana; Aurier, Boly, Ndicka, Konan; Kessie, Seri, Fofana; Pepe, Haller, Adingra.

Nigeria: Osimhen, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina and Frank Onyeka have clocked over 500 minutes this AFCON while Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon have have passed the 400-minute mark. Osimhen should be backed up by Lookman and Simon in attack although Terem Moffi and Kelechi Iheanacho helped to get the team through in the semis on penalties. Zaidu Sanusi could miss out because of Bright Osayi-Samuel again with Aina on the other side.

Potential Nigeria XI: Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Aina; Simon, Lookman; Osimhen.

Prediction

Ivory Coast have little to lose given how unexpected this run to the final has been while there is expectation on Nigeria now. Home advantage should see the Elephants triumph and edge out the Super Eagles. Pick: Ivory Coast 2, Nigeria 1.