Julian Nagelsmann is in talks with the German football federation (DFB) over extending his contract, according to president of the governing body Bernd Neuendorf. Nagelsmann, 36, was appointed Germany head coach in September, signing a contract that would see him lead Die Mannschaft into Euro 2024 on home soil.

Nagelsmann has been linked with a string of high-profile vacancies that could or have already become available, most notably Liverpool and Manchester United. The former Bayern Munich boss was no one's idea of a coach for the long term when the DFB turned to him amid a crisis of results under Hansi Flick but a 2-0 victory over France will have Germany believing that they could be a serious contender for glory at the European Championships.

Certainly, Nagelsmann, who has won two and drawn one of five friendly matches in charge, has made an impression on his employers. Speaking after the win over France in Lyon, Neuendorf told ZDF that "it would be absolutely desirable from our side" to sign Nagelsmann to a new contract. "We're a good team, we get on well, we're in intensive dialogue," the DFB president added.

Though there is work for Nagelsmann to do to drive consistency out of a Germany side that has not won more than two games in succession since 2021. However, the man once considered his country's next coaching wunderkind appears to be making an impact on and off the pitch. Notably on the latter factor he has drawn Toni Kroos out of international retirement with the Real Madrid midfielder impressing in victory over France.

Afterwards, the veteran midfielder spoke in warm terms over the impact Nagelsmann has had.

"There has been a lot of change and there was the question of whether it would be possible to produce results so quickly," he said. "We had a good week of training and we were able to take that into the game. We can be very pleased today."

A strong run of results at Euro 2024 may draw further interest from top clubs to Nagelsmann but the man himself has previously spoken of his willingness to commit to a longer stay before the championships kick off in June. Speaking earlier this month, he said, "If I have a contract offer before the European Championship that I am happy with and where I say I feel comfortable and where I see myself, then there is a high probability that I will sign it before the European Championship."